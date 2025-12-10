Elizabeth Warren Rants About Trump's Action on (Checks Notes) Pennies
If You Loved Charlie Kirk, Prove It—Give His Grieving Family Privacy and Dignity
Dem Sen. Mark Warner Asks Why Trump and Hegseth Blow Up Narco Boats...
Western Lensman Presents the First Great Opposition Ad Against Jasmine Crockett
Kentucky State Rep. 'Doesn't Feel Good About Being White Every Day,' Thinks Kids...
Michael Shellenberger Spotlights BS Pushed by Media Outlets That Want to Be Trusted...
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts John Pavlovitz for Repugnant Erika Kirk Post
Bernie Sanders Says Jasmine Crockett’s ‘Progressive’ Politics Could Make Texas a Truly 'Re...

Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While Dems Defend Narco-Terrorists)

Doug P. | 10:18 PM on December 10, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

As we told you Wednesday afternoon, President Trump said the U.S. had seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela:

The U.S. has seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, marking a sharp escalation in tensions with Caracas.

"We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela. Large tanker, very large. Largest one ever seized action. And, other things are happening. So you'll be seeing that later. And you'll be talking about that later with some other people," Trump said at the White House.

"It was seized for a very good reason," he added.

The congressional Democrats, who have been busy calling "war crimes" over strikes on drug boats, immediately had questions. Among those members of Congress was Sen. Mark Warner, who is either wondering why the narco-terrorists' vessels weren't seized or the oil tanker wasn't bombed: 

Imagine the Dem reaction if Trump would have given the same treatment to the tanker as some of the narco boats have received. 

So, why was the oil tanker seized? We're now getting a little more information. 

FBI Director Kash Patel posted this: 

The full post: 

Today the @FBI and our partners executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela - used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. The tanker has been used in recent years in an illicit shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations. 

Proud of our great partners who executed the mission with us - @DHSgov @Sec_Noem @HSI_HQ @USCG @SecWar @AGPamBondi and many more. This administration’s efforts to crush FTO’s and cut off their resources will continue day and night.

The Iranian regime is definitely wishing Kamala Harris would have won the election.

AG Pam Bondi had this to say: 

Well done all!

Very!

In the coming hours and days we'll see what the Democrat spin is on all this, and it'll likely be a doozy. 

*****

