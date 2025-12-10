Kash Patel Has More on the Oil Tanker Seized Off Venezuela (All While Dems Defend Narco-Terrorists)

As we told you Wednesday afternoon, President Trump said the U.S. had seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela:

The U.S. has seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, marking a sharp escalation in tensions with Caracas. "We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela. Large tanker, very large. Largest one ever seized action. And, other things are happening. So you'll be seeing that later. And you'll be talking about that later with some other people," Trump said at the White House. "It was seized for a very good reason," he added.

The congressional Democrats, who have been busy calling "war crimes" over strikes on drug boats, immediately had questions. Among those members of Congress was Sen. Mark Warner, who is either wondering why the narco-terrorists' vessels weren't seized or the oil tanker wasn't bombed:

So they can seize an oil tanker, but not a drug boat? pic.twitter.com/VFOLFLtdsh — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 10, 2025

Imagine the Dem reaction if Trump would have given the same treatment to the tanker as some of the narco boats have received.

So, why was the oil tanker seized? We're now getting a little more information.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted this:

Today the @FBI and our partners executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela - used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. The tanker has been used in recent years in an illicit shipping network supporting foreign terrorist… pic.twitter.com/32w0tG93jy — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 10, 2025

The full post:

Today the @FBI and our partners executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela - used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. The tanker has been used in recent years in an illicit shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations. Proud of our great partners who executed the mission with us - @DHSgov @Sec_Noem @HSI_HQ @USCG @SecWar @AGPamBondi and many more. This administration’s efforts to crush FTO’s and cut off their resources will continue day and night.

The Iranian regime is definitely wishing Kamala Harris would have won the election.

AG Pam Bondi had this to say:

Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. For multiple… pic.twitter.com/dNr0oAGl5x — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) December 10, 2025

Well done all!

This is like movie type sh—



How badass are all these brave individuals https://t.co/4UMHPvVk1d — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 10, 2025

Very!

Good.



We’ve been sanctioning oil from these two nations and then doing nothing to enforce those sanctions for years. This is an actual worthy use of force.



If America says something, it has to mean something. https://t.co/jvg15trgLe — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 11, 2025

In the coming hours and days we'll see what the Democrat spin is on all this, and it'll likely be a doozy.

