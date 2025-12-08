Joey Jones Blasts Dem Sen. Duckworth for American Military Pilots and Narco Terrorists Comparison

Over the weekend, Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth had an eye-roller of an interview on CNN about the Trump administration's strikes on narco-terrorists' boats.

In one breath Duckworth said Trump and Hegseth are committing murder and war crimes, and in the next admitted that she hasn't reviewed all the evidence:

"Have you seen the video?"



"I have seen the video..."



"I just want to make sure...you have seen the classified video..."



"No...I have not seen the actual video."



Yeah that sums up a conversation nowadays.pic.twitter.com/5S5dHHyLHW — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2025

"I have seen the video."

30 seconds later...

"I have not seen the actual video."

Just perfect.

Duckworth also said this:

Duckworth: "It is a war crime. It's illegal. No matter how you put it, it's all illegal. I've been shot down behind enemy lines. Under the laws of war, you are supposed to help render aid to that individual ... you're not allowed to go back in and kill them." pic.twitter.com/NsLKvBjZ4f — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2025

That comparison from Duckworth didn't escape the notice of Joey Jones:

Imagine being so God awful of a human being that you equate American military pilots with cartel drug runners and terrorists. This woman is a disgrace to any uniform she’s ever worn. https://t.co/O0mhlJlWzE — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 8, 2025

In the last few months we've seen the Democrats' "priorities" (criminal illegals and drug runners for the cartels among them) so we're not too surprised by Duckworth's comparison. After all, the "Seditious Six" have called on U.S. servicemembers to disobey what they call "illegal orders" in order to protect the people and product in those boats.

