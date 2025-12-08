WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect's Family Just RAINED All Over the...
Minnesota Staff Whistleblower Account's BOMBSHELL Post for Investigators Should Terrify Ti...
Byron York Notes a Simple Truth the NY Times Glossed Over in Their...
Franklin Is OURS Now: Canadian Whines About Americans Using Franklin the Turtle and...
Maine State Rep. Mana Abdi Can’t Stand the U.S. – Pack Your Bags...
Governor Jared Polis’ For You Page is Apparently Run by a Broken Algorithm...
Twenty States Throw Tantrum After Feds Finally Notice Who’s Driving Their Kids to...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Divide and Ruhle: MS NOW Host Rejects That Viewers Know What They’ll Get...
Dem Seth Moulton: Trump Will Start Blasting Americans Like He’s Blowing Up Foreign...
Dem Mark Kelly Backtracks on ‘Illegal Orders’ - Doesn’t Want to ‘Prejudge’ Drug...
NYT’s Pulitzer-Worthy Timing: Biden Border Catastrophe Revealed Safely After He’s Gone
VIP
The Diddy Documentary Is Brutal – Then You Meet the Daft Juror and...
Real Americans, Real Jobs, Real Results – Deportation Wave Hits Louisiana and Phones...

Joey Jones Blasts Dem Sen. Duckworth for American Military Pilots and Narco Terrorists Comparison

Doug P. | 10:35 AM on December 08, 2025
ImgFlip

Over the weekend, Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth had an eye-roller of an interview on CNN about the Trump administration's strikes on narco-terrorists' boats. 

Advertisement

In one breath Duckworth said Trump and Hegseth are committing murder and war crimes, and in the next admitted that she hasn't reviewed all the evidence

"I have seen the video." 

30 seconds later... 

"I have not seen the actual video." 

Just perfect.

Duckworth also said this:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That comparison from Duckworth didn't escape the notice of Joey Jones:

In the last few months we've seen the Democrats' "priorities" (criminal illegals and drug runners for the cartels among them) so we're not too surprised by Duckworth's comparison. After all, the "Seditious Six" have called on U.S. servicemembers to disobey what they call "illegal orders" in order to protect the people and product in those boats. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Minnesota Staff Whistleblower Account's BOMBSHELL Post for Investigators Should Terrify Tim Walz
Sam J.
Franklin Is OURS Now: Canadian Whines About Americans Using Franklin the Turtle and OH the Backfire Memes
Sam J.
WOMP WOMPITY WOMP: J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect's Family Just RAINED All Over the Left's 'Blame Trump' Parade
Sam J.
Twenty States Throw Tantrum After Feds Finally Notice Who’s Driving Their Kids to School
justmindy
Governor Jared Polis’ For You Page is Apparently Run by a Broken Algorithm and Zero Adult Supervision
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement