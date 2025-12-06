'This Video Will Never Get Old': Let's All Remember the Time Tom Homan Left a Mushroom Cloud Over AOC

Who's up for a fun Saturday flashback featuring Tom Homan dismantling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about all-things ICE and illegal immigration?

The year was 2019. Joe Biden and President Autopen were still in the White House while Homeland Insecurity Director Alejandro Mayorkas was serving as a department store greeter of sorts, holding the door open and waving people by the millions illegally into the U.S. via the southern border.

During a House hearing, Homan, the man who would go on to become the border czar when Trump was elected to a second term, swatted away every single leftist talking point about ICE and illegals that AOC could come up with and by the end of the video she seemed almost speechless. Watch and relive the smackdown:

This video will never get old, no matter how many times I watch it.pic.twitter.com/BgEaYx94SC — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) December 6, 2025

Every one of AOC's talking points got torched and it was a beautiful thing to behold. The Democrats went on to lose the White House, at least partly because of the Biden administration's dereliction of duty on border security, and the Left still hasn't learned any lessons from that.

How can she keep a straight face knowing that she has absolutely no chance to make any sort of statement against him? It’s pathetic how stupid the left are. — Henrik Ramstedt🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 (@RamstedtH) December 6, 2025

I can see his frustration with having to deal with such a complete idiot. — I.Y.A.A.Y.A.S! (@USAFSparky) December 6, 2025

Old clips of stupid Sandy from Westchester never disappoint. https://t.co/5XvqdVEFbN — GlammaSooz (@GlammaSooz) December 6, 2025

Every now and then some flashback reminders are in order.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

