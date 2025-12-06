VIP
Dem Senator Takes a HARD Trip Over Biden While Accusing Hegseth of Being...
Supreme Court Greenlights Texas Redistricting
CNN Report on DC Pipe Bomber Motive (That Dems Are Running With) Collides...
NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just...
Pure Evil in a Tiara: Georgia Woman Murders 18-Month-Old Son of Boyfriend
VIP
SCOTUS Takes on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Crackdown: A Battle Over the 14th Amendment...
Netflix to Buy Warner Brothers. Will the Snyderverse Make a Return?
Joe Biden Emerges From Dems' Forced Retirement to Remind Us We Are the...
Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but...
Harmeet Dhillon Exposes 260K Dead + Thousands of Illegals on Voter Rolls –...
It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries o...
The MN Welfare Fraud Scheme Just Got REALLY Uncomfortable for Tim Walz and...
Out of the Mouths of Babes: Teen Girls Torch Democrat Governor for Betraying...
VIP
If Anyone Is 'Garbage,' It Is Elected Democrats and Their Manufactured, Selective Outrage

'This Video Will Never Get Old': Let's All Remember the Time Tom Homan Left a Mushroom Cloud Over AOC

Doug P. | 11:25 AM on December 06, 2025

Who's up for a fun Saturday flashback featuring Tom Homan dismantling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about all-things ICE and illegal immigration? 

The year was 2019. Joe Biden and President Autopen were still in the White House while Homeland Insecurity Director Alejandro Mayorkas was serving as a department store greeter of sorts, holding the door open and waving people by the millions illegally into the U.S. via the southern border. 

Advertisement

During a House hearing, Homan, the man who would go on to become the border czar when Trump was elected to a second term, swatted away every single leftist talking point about ICE and illegals that AOC could come up with and by the end of the video she seemed almost speechless. Watch and relive the smackdown: 

Every one of AOC's talking points got torched and it was a beautiful thing to behold. The Democrats went on to lose the White House, at least partly because of the Biden administration's dereliction of duty on border security, and the Left still hasn't learned any lessons from that. 

Recommended

CNN Report on DC Pipe Bomber Motive (That Dems Are Running With) Collides With a Different CNN Story
Doug P.
Advertisement

Every now and then some flashback reminders are in order. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Report on DC Pipe Bomber Motive (That Dems Are Running With) Collides With a Different CNN Story
Doug P.
Pure Evil in a Tiara: Georgia Woman Murders 18-Month-Old Son of Boyfriend
justmindy
NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just Flag Day, Dummy
justmindy
'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post
Sam J.
Dem Senator Takes a HARD Trip Over Biden While Accusing Hegseth of Being a Threat to US Servicemembers
Doug P.
Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Report on DC Pipe Bomber Motive (That Dems Are Running With) Collides With a Different CNN Story Doug P.
Advertisement