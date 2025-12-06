Europeans Discover Americans Aren’t Losing Sleep Over Their Tantrum
Dem Senator Takes a HARD Trip Over Biden While Accusing Hegseth of Being...
Supreme Court Greenlights Texas Redistricting
CNN Report on DC Pipe Bomber Motive (That Dems Are Running With) Collides...
NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just...
Pure Evil in a Tiara: Georgia Woman Murders 18-Month-Old Son of Boyfriend
SCOTUS Takes on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Crackdown: A Battle Over the 14th Amendment...
Netflix to Buy Warner Brothers. Will the Snyderverse Make a Return?
Joe Biden Emerges From Dems' Forced Retirement to Remind Us We Are the...

Greg Gutfeld Counts Ways the Pipe Bomber Arrest Blew Up Narratives (Something STILL Doesn't Add Up)

Doug P. | 2:46 PM on December 06, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

As we told you earlier, CNN was among the first media outlets to report that the DC pipe bomb suspect who the FBI arrested believed the 2020 election was stolen (according to "people briefed on the matter"). In other words, the person arrested is a Trump supporter and that was his motive for placing the bombs, according to an early CNN report:

During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter said.

However, a different CNN story reported more info from the FBI stating that the man had apparently been planning the planting of the bombs long before the election:

The criminal affidavit against Cole primarily relies on purchase history of alleged bomb-making materials, cell phone location data and a vehicle license plate reader.

In 2019 and 2020, Cole purchased multiple items consistent with the components used to make the bombs at Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s and Micro Center stores, according to the affidavit.

FBI Director Kash Patel has said that the Biden-era DOJ and FBI had been basically sitting on all this and not moving forward with an investigation. Does it seem like a Democrat MO to have had an opportunity to arrest a "Trump supporter" shortly before last year's election and charge him with planting the bombs but not move forward with it? 

That and so much more doesn't make sense to Greg Gutfeld, who went through a litany of details about this, including some media hackery just after the arrest. Watch: 

Much of the media of course won't be curious enough to ask why this suspect the Dems are making out to be a Trump supporter wasn't found and busted for years under Biden but Trump's DOJ and FBI found him in their first year. As usual, there's going to be a lot more to this story but the Left has already been given their talking points. 

*****

