Greg Gutfeld Counts Ways the Pipe Bomber Arrest Blew Up Narratives (Something STILL Doesn't Add Up)

As we told you earlier, CNN was among the first media outlets to report that the DC pipe bomb suspect who the FBI arrested believed the 2020 election was stolen (according to "people briefed on the matter"). In other words, the person arrested is a Trump supporter and that was his motive for placing the bombs, according to an early CNN report:

During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter said.

However, a different CNN story reported more info from the FBI stating that the man had apparently been planning the planting of the bombs long before the election:

The criminal affidavit against Cole primarily relies on purchase history of alleged bomb-making materials, cell phone location data and a vehicle license plate reader. In 2019 and 2020, Cole purchased multiple items consistent with the components used to make the bombs at Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s and Micro Center stores, according to the affidavit.

FBI Director Kash Patel has said that the Biden-era DOJ and FBI had been basically sitting on all this and not moving forward with an investigation. Does it seem like a Democrat MO to have had an opportunity to arrest a "Trump supporter" shortly before last year's election and charge him with planting the bombs but not move forward with it?

That and so much more doesn't make sense to Greg Gutfeld, who went through a litany of details about this, including some media hackery just after the arrest. Watch:

Pipe Bomb Plot Twist: Black Bomber Blows Up the “White Supremacy” Narrative pic.twitter.com/bXfRulXqPx — Gutfeld! (@Gutfeldfox) December 6, 2025

Much of the media of course won't be curious enough to ask why this suspect the Dems are making out to be a Trump supporter wasn't found and busted for years under Biden but Trump's DOJ and FBI found him in their first year. As usual, there's going to be a lot more to this story but the Left has already been given their talking points.

