VIP
The Dems Have Been Handed Their Pipe Bomb Suspect Narrative (Yeah, About That...)
1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Pate...
SURE: CNN ROASTED for Claiming J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect (Who They Said Was...
He's Gonna SPEW: WATCH Mayor Jacob Frey's Face As He Devours Somali Meal...
Mark Kelly's Heroic Battle Against Trump Silencing Him Goes REALLY Wrong As X...
Gavin Newsom's Headed to DC to Find Out Why Trump Hasn't Rebuilt His...
History BOMB: Democrats’ 'Somali Refugees Built America' Fanfic NUKED in 60 Seconds Flat...
They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue...
No Richard Gere, Illegals Aren’t ‘Just Like Us’ — Unless Your Maid and...
No, Great-Grandma From Sweden Didn’t Steal $1 Billion and Wire It to Terrorists
Sydney Sweeney Effect Confirmed: Pantone Crowns White the 2026 Color of the Year
Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It...
Nature Magazine Retracts Highly Flawed Climate Catastrophe Study
VIP
Dem Jim Himes Says Venezuelan Drug Runners Could Be Average Josés Lacking Economic...

Jesse Kelly Points to Sen. Schumer's Outrage As Proof Hegseth Threatens More Than Just Narco Terrorists

Doug P. | 11:02 AM on December 05, 2025
Meme

The Democrat criticism of President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth continues to make them sound like they're acting as defense attorneys for drug cartels. 

Advertisement

It seems like forever ago that the Democrat outrage du jour was Trump's East Wing renovation and ballroom construction, but now much of the focus is on the Department of War and Secretary Pete Hegseth. There is nobody in the Trump Cabinet that the Democrats don't think should resign, so their criticism is empty, but Sen. Chuck Schumer things Hegseth should go:

How do we know that Hegseth's doing an effective job? Because crazy Democrats like Schumer think he's doing a bad job. 

Jesse Kelly says Dems like Schumer are making something abundantly clear: 

Exactly.

And nobody knows what can happen to people who are a significant threat to the swamp than Donald Trump. The Dems are also making that clear with all their pearl clutching over everything Pete Hegseth does at the Pentagon. 

Recommended

1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just imagine what shape the country would be in if Harris and Walz had won. Yikes. 

Schumer made that abundantly clear. 

Also the Democrats' sudden craving for "accountability" is disgusting considering what happened during the Biden years: 

All with ZERO accountability. But now the Dems are demanding accountability over the elimination of drug runners for the cartels -- they do have their "priorities." 

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military and the Democrats do NOT like it.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again while Chuck Schumer whines about it. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET
Sam J.
SURE: CNN ROASTED for Claiming J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect (Who They Said Was White) Thought Election Was Stolen
Sam J.
They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue to Have the WORST Heroes
Grateful Calvin
He's Gonna SPEW: WATCH Mayor Jacob Frey's Face As He Devours Somali Meal in Defiance of Trump (Video)
Sam J.
Mark Kelly's Heroic Battle Against Trump Silencing Him Goes REALLY Wrong As X Points Out He Won't Shut Up
Sam J.
History BOMB: Democrats’ 'Somali Refugees Built America' Fanfic NUKED in 60 Seconds Flat (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET Sam J.
Advertisement