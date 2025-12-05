Jesse Kelly Points to Sen. Schumer's Outrage As Proof Hegseth Threatens More Than Just Narco Terrorists

The Democrat criticism of President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth continues to make them sound like they're acting as defense attorneys for drug cartels.

Advertisement

It seems like forever ago that the Democrat outrage du jour was Trump's East Wing renovation and ballroom construction, but now much of the focus is on the Department of War and Secretary Pete Hegseth. There is nobody in the Trump Cabinet that the Democrats don't think should resign, so their criticism is empty, but Sen. Chuck Schumer things Hegseth should go:

Pete Hegseth is not qualified to serve as Secretary of Defense. Our troops deserve better.



He must resign. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 4, 2025

How do we know that Hegseth's doing an effective job? Because crazy Democrats like Schumer think he's doing a bad job.

Jesse Kelly says Dems like Schumer are making something abundantly clear:

The longer this op goes on, the more I’m convinced Pete Hegseth is threatening the swamp in a significant way.



I love it. https://t.co/wH3OH6onmJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 4, 2025

Exactly.

And nobody knows what can happen to people who are a significant threat to the swamp than Donald Trump. The Dems are also making that clear with all their pearl clutching over everything Pete Hegseth does at the Pentagon.

They are really pissed that Pete won't allow communists to use the military as a LGBTQRS++ promotional tool — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 5, 2025

Just imagine what shape the country would be in if Harris and Walz had won. Yikes.

He is clearly over the target. https://t.co/0HeNCrm7zl — James Swan (@JamesSwan1754) December 5, 2025

Schumer made that abundantly clear.

Also the Democrats' sudden craving for "accountability" is disgusting considering what happened during the Biden years:

Remember when the Biden admin and Lloyd Austin got 13 service members killed from the botched withdrawal of Afghanistan? — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 4, 2025

All with ZERO accountability. But now the Dems are demanding accountability over the elimination of drug runners for the cartels -- they do have their "priorities."

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military and the Democrats do NOT like it.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again while Chuck Schumer whines about it. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!