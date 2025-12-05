Chris Murphy Trips Over a Horde of Rabid Dems in Rush to Blame Trump for Inciting Violence (Roll Tape!)

The FBI has made an arrest in the DC pipe bomb investigation, and right on cue we have a "sources say" take from CNN that the Democrats are running with (this couldn't have been more predictable):

During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter said. The FBI arrested Brian Cole, 30, on Thursday on charges that he planted pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot. Cole spent hours with FBI investigators and made multiple statements, the sources said. Dan Bongino, deputy FBI director, told Fox News on Thursday that the FBI had interviewed the suspect at length, but didn’t elaborate.

When have reports based on anonymous "people briefed on the matter" ever turned out to be either untrue or missing a lot of context?

For the Democrats, however, more information is not necessary. Dems like Sen. Chris Murphy have all they need so expect to be hearing a lot of this from the Left over the next few days:

No one in America has done more to incite political violence than Donald Trump. And it’s not close. https://t.co/QSEfq1qEuY — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 5, 2025

There have been two attempts on Trump's life, Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September, and the day before Thanksgiving two members of the National Guard were shot, one fatally, and Murphy has the gall to slam Trump's rhetoric?

No one with a brain believes this guy really believes this.



He’s saying it because he knows the Dem Media-Industrial Complex will do exactly what you are doing.



He is a good foot soldier to the end, but it won’t work. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 5, 2025

The Dems' lack of self-awareness being what it is, yet another flashback reminder is in order via @mazemoore:

They will blame guns. Blame Trump. Blame right wing podcasts. But they will never ever take responsibility for their own violent rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/e5D1J1c9qW https://t.co/PBin1gbZFQ — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 5, 2025

If Democrat rhetoric leads to violence, they still will blame Trump for it (the terrorists who shot members of the National Guard is just the latest example).

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

