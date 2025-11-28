Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Disgustingly Shifts Blame for DC Attack to Trump and Guns

'I Have a BRIDGE to Sell You!' Jeanine Pirro TORCHES 'Open-Border Lunatics' and...
Doug P. | 10:49 AM on November 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

An Afghan national brought to the U.S. in 2021 who is now in the country illegally is in custody and charged for the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC. Sadly, one of them has died. The attack took place just as Democrats (with the media's help of course) have been demonizing ICE and one of the "seditious six," Sen. Elissa Slotkin, served up this warning in order to foment anger against the Guard and Trump:

Ever since the terrorist in DC shot two National Guard members, the Democrat and media spin has been evolving, and it couldn't be more predictable. Some reports now focus on concerns over "backlash against the refugee community," while Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is trying to blame -- you guessed it -- President Trump and guns. Watch, via @WesternLensman: 

Apparently it's NOT the fault of the terrorist who pulled the trigger. Does DWS even realize what she's saying out loud there? Basically that spin from Dems is "if Trump would just do what we're demanding then these ICE officers and Nat'l Guard troops wouldn't be shot or attacked just for being there." 

Yep.

Another day, another loathsome Democrat.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

