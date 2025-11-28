Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Disgustingly Shifts Blame for DC Attack to Trump and Guns

An Afghan national brought to the U.S. in 2021 who is now in the country illegally is in custody and charged for the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC. Sadly, one of them has died. The attack took place just as Democrats (with the media's help of course) have been demonizing ICE and one of the "seditious six," Sen. Elissa Slotkin, served up this warning in order to foment anger against the Guard and Trump:

Just last week you were theorizing the Guard would shoot American civilians. Rot in hell. pic.twitter.com/aaJ951O71W — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 26, 2025

Ever since the terrorist in DC shot two National Guard members, the Democrat and media spin has been evolving, and it couldn't be more predictable. Some reports now focus on concerns over "backlash against the refugee community," while Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is trying to blame -- you guessed it -- President Trump and guns. Watch, via @WesternLensman:

Rep Wasserman-Schultz attempts to blame Trump for NG shoot*ng, cites deployments in cities and "gun violence” as causes:



“The president looks everywhere except inward to blame his own policies...and it’s pretty disgusting."



This is what they’re actually going with here. Sick. pic.twitter.com/BX5TAd367V — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 28, 2025

Wasserman-Schultz blames Trump:



"Would an individual have flown across the country to target law enforcement officers in Washington, DC? The answer is likely no."



"So why wasn't the president's first thought, wow, maybe I should reconsider deploying military troops?" https://t.co/MlbmaVZ9He pic.twitter.com/CDPvwTDusS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 28, 2025

Apparently it's NOT the fault of the terrorist who pulled the trigger. Does DWS even realize what she's saying out loud there? Basically that spin from Dems is "if Trump would just do what we're demanding then these ICE officers and Nat'l Guard troops wouldn't be shot or attacked just for being there."

So she validates the reason for the deployment in her argument to not deploy. — Jon Gifford (@jgifford71) November 28, 2025

Yep.

Schultz doesn’t want added law enforcement and she does want gun violence stopped.



Of course she doesn’t want to blame the Afghan or point out Joe Biden imported him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 28, 2025

Another day, another loathsome Democrat.

