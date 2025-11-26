Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Trips Over Her Recent Nat'l Guard Warning During Today's Mega-Ratioed Reaction

As we told you earlier, members of the National Guard were shot in Washington, DC today in what that city's mayor called a targeted attack:

Washington, DC's mayor, Muriel Bowser, confirms this was a TARGETED ATTACK



"This is a targeted shooting." pic.twitter.com/vtES2IzJKy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: DC Police just CONFIRMED the assailant AMBUSHED National Guard troops in DC, coming around a corner and opening fire on uniformed troops



The suspect was then shot, and National Guard subdued the suspect until federal agents arrived



DEMOCRAT MUST STOP THEIR LIES, as… pic.twitter.com/LMgWvE6TCr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 26, 2025

We're awaiting more information about the shooter who was taken into custody, but recent rhetoric from the Democrats, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin and others, is receiving fresh scrutiny.

Slotkin, one of the "Seditious Six" Dems, responded this way on X after news of the shooting:

Sending prayers and strength to the friends, families and fellow guardsmen of the two West Virginians who were shot in Washington, D.C. These individuals signed up to serve because they cared about their community and their country, and to have this happen the day before… — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 26, 2025

That post is getting ratioed into the sun, and for good reason.

But they were following "illegal" orders according to you, traitor. Apologize and retract. Have you no shame? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

No, they have no shame. If anything the spin Dems will settle on is "if Trump didn't deploy the guard then nobody would have been shot." MS NOW's Ken Dilanian has already attributed this as being the possible result of Americans objecting to seeing people walking around in uniforms. No, seriously.

Slotkin (and so many others) should take ALL the seats on this.

Sit all the way down. YOUR rhetoric is dangerous to Americans. pic.twitter.com/4khRruKOk6 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) November 26, 2025

Here's what Slotkin said on Sunday:

Just last week you were theorizing the Guard would shoot American civilians. Rot in hell. pic.twitter.com/aaJ951O71W — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 26, 2025

Now we're just supposed to forget they said things like that? Not a chance.

Stop it. Have you no shame? Your video did this. Resign immediately. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 26, 2025

Slotkin will not resign immediately, because she has no shame. If anything maybe she'll join Sen. Kelly and get feted on the Jimmy Kimmel show in the coming days while blaming what's happened on Trump, much to the delight of the barking seals in his audience.

*****

