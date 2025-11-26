Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Trips Over Her Recent Nat'l Guard Warning During Today's Mega-Ratioed Reaction

More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives
Doug P. | 6:10 PM on November 26, 2025
ImgFlip

As we told you earlier, members of the National Guard were shot in Washington, DC today in what that city's mayor called a targeted attack: 

We're awaiting more information about the shooter who was taken into custody, but recent rhetoric from the Democrats, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin and others, is receiving fresh scrutiny. 

Slotkin, one of the "Seditious Six" Dems, responded this way on X after news of the shooting: 

That post is getting ratioed into the sun, and for good reason. 

No, they have no shame. If anything the spin Dems will settle on is "if Trump didn't deploy the guard then nobody would have been shot." MS NOW's Ken Dilanian has already attributed this as being the possible result of Americans objecting to seeing people walking around in uniforms. No, seriously

More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives
Gordon K
Slotkin (and so many others) should take ALL the seats on this. 

Here's what Slotkin said on Sunday:

Now we're just supposed to forget they said things like that? Not a chance. 

Slotkin will not resign immediately, because she has no shame. If anything maybe she'll join Sen. Kelly and get feted on the Jimmy Kimmel show in the coming days while blaming what's happened on Trump, much to the delight of the barking seals in his audience. 

