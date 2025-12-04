Here's How Many Words the NY Times Took to Say 'Trump Ends Absurd Biden-Era Auto Mandates'

President Trump has brought an end to Biden-era fuel standards for automobiles, along with EV mandates:

President Donald Trump has trashed federal standards from the Biden administration that he and the automakers say have driven up the price of new vehicles. He said the new Corporate Average Fuel Economy change should save consumers about $1,000 on the price of a new vehicle. The change aims to bolster domestic auto manufacturing in the Rust Belt after years of losing auto jobs to overseas plants.

Additionally:

In June, President Trump signed a joint resolution to end the California EV mandates, which would have effectively been a 100% ban on new gas cars sold in the state by 2035 (with similar effects in 17 states that adopted California’s standards).

In July, President Trump signed into law the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which set the civil penalty for violating CAFE standards to $0, protecting the U.S. auto manufacturing industry from significant fines.

Add it all up and the New York Times sounds really upset about the ending of mandates and the apparent imminent death of climate change alarmism:

Breaking News: President Trump threw the weight of the federal government behind vehicles that burn gasoline rather than electric cars, gutting one of the country’s most significant efforts to address climate change. https://t.co/0eVJtCp9WZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 3, 2025

Wow, that post certainly could have been either shorter or much more accurate to what's happened.

This is an incredibly dishonest way to describe no longer *mandating* electric vehicles. https://t.co/YdbGu4WEm5 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 4, 2025

The Times often comes up with incredibly dishonest ways to describe lots of things, particularly if it's something the Trump administration is doing.

The Biden shift to electric vehicles wasn’t about addressing climate change - creating electric cars emits more carbon than creating gas powered cars anyways.



It was about destroying industries they don’t like (fossil fuels) and propping up the ones that fund their campaigns. https://t.co/LIlH8sMfCX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 4, 2025

Man, this is ridiculous, inaccurate framing even for the New York Times.



Ending absurd, unreachable fuel standards that would have done nothing to "address climate change" is appropriate, reasonable policy. https://t.co/xRUzrUQYxr — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 4, 2025

Remember when Biden was bragging about starting the process of making the military go electric? Thank goodness that madness has been shown to the same door the Dems pushed Biden out of last year.

People who say “vehicles that burn gasoline” also say stuff like “pregnant person” https://t.co/j4CvSSOiXN — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 4, 2025

The @nytimes hates it, but this will be well received by most voters https://t.co/51J18FdUty — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) December 4, 2025

Yes it will be.

a study claiming “climate change would cause far more economic damage by the end of the century than previous estimates had suggested" was retracted by Nature.



also posted by The New York Times today https://t.co/YWzFaZMzA8 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 4, 2025

They have the best timing!

*****

