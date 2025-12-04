Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Reall...
Somalian Fraud Investigation Targets Tim Walz: Ilhan Omar's Story Falls Apart on Air
Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded...
VIP
Woman Very Upset Over Having to Work 80 Hours a Month for Food...
'Trying to Cover HER A*S!' Josh Shapiro Just Goes OFF on Kamala Harris...
AFP’s Brent Gardner: Democrats Can’t Claim ‘Affordability’ After Driving Historic Inflatio...
Morning Joe Host Who Assured Us Biden Was Sharper Than Ever Says Team...
WOW: People Mag BUSTED Pushing Ugly Hit Job on Pete Hegseth 'Not Trusting'...
Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS...
This L.A. Resident Is Afraid the New SNAP Work Requirements Might Ruin the...
CALLED OUT: Richard Grenell DOGWALKS Chris Wray While Thanking Kash Patel for J6...
VIP
Local News Outlet's PR Piece for MN Somalis (and Dems) Isn't the Own...
COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With...
BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation; Update -...

Here's How Many Words the NY Times Took to Say 'Trump Ends Absurd Biden-Era Auto Mandates'

Doug P. | 1:50 PM on December 04, 2025
Meme

President Trump has brought an end to Biden-era fuel standards for automobiles, along with EV mandates:

President Donald Trump has trashed federal standards from the Biden administration that he and the automakers say have driven up the price of new vehicles. 

He said the new Corporate Average Fuel Economy change should save consumers about $1,000 on the price of a new vehicle. The change aims to bolster domestic auto manufacturing in the Rust Belt after years of losing auto jobs to overseas plants.

Advertisement

Additionally:

  • In June, President Trump signed a joint resolution to end the California EV mandates, which would have effectively been a 100% ban on new gas cars sold in the state by 2035 (with similar effects in 17 states that adopted California’s standards).
  • In July, President Trump signed into law the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which set the civil penalty for violating CAFE standards to $0, protecting the U.S. auto manufacturing industry from significant fines.

Add it all up and the New York Times sounds really upset about the ending of mandates and the apparent imminent death of climate change alarmism: 

Wow, that post certainly could have been either shorter or much more accurate to what's happened. 

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Times often comes up with incredibly dishonest ways to describe lots of things, particularly if it's something the Trump administration is doing. 

Remember when Biden was bragging about starting the process of making the military go electric? Thank goodness that madness has been shown to the same door the Dems pushed Biden out of last year. 

Advertisement

Yes it will be. 

They have the best timing!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded and L.M.A.O. (Watch)
Sam J.
Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS Him for Trump Joke (Vid)
Sam J.
COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own
Sam J.
'Trying to Cover HER A*S!' Josh Shapiro Just Goes OFF on Kamala Harris for LYING About Him in Her Memoir
Sam J.
This L.A. Resident Is Afraid the New SNAP Work Requirements Might Ruin the Holidays
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement