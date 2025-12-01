Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Spotlights 'One Essential Command' the Dem Party Is Organized Around

Last week President Trump said he would be suspending immigration to the United States from third world countries in the wake of an Afghan national being charged with the shooting of two members of the National Guard, killing one of them. In a related but separate story, another Afghan national has been arrested after posting a bomb threat in Texas.

President Trump said late Thursday night that he would suspend immigration from developing nations to the U.S. In a post to Truth Social, Mr. Trump wrote that he "will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover." The declaration follows Wednesday's shooting in downtown Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House, in which a National Guard member was killed and a second Guard member critically wounded. The suspect detained in the shooting has been identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national who was admitted to the U.S. in September 2021, along with thousands of other Afghan refugees, a month after the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan.

Back when Trump was running against Biden he saw exactly what was coming if the Democrats, autopen, and whoever else was actually running the show, ended up in the White House:

President Trump knew in 2020 what a disaster President Biden’s refugee policies would be for our national security and safety.



Democrats plan all along was to import as many future voters as possible.



Thankful to President Trump for stopping this insanity. https://t.co/RU2HYgpLQR — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 30, 2025

A few weeks ago Trump adviser Stephen Miller spelled out exactly what the Democrats ended up doing under Biden, Harris and Mayorkas (the latter of which was basically a department store greeter for illegals crossing into the U.S.):

Just so everyone is crystal clear



United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller CONFIRMED that Democrats under Biden



- Imported millions of illegals

- Gave them work permits

- Gave them social security numbers

- Gave them access to the voting booth



Literally Treason pic.twitter.com/lUy8TVooH3 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 1, 2025

Yesterday Miller put a spotlight on the Dem Party's "one essential command" these days in order to gain and maintain power essentially forever:

The Democrat Party is organized around one essential command:



No limit of any kind can be placed on the entry of third world migrants. The failed states of the world must be allowed to empty themselves out into America. And you must pay for their every need, forever. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 30, 2025

That couldn't have possibly been made more clear these last few years, all while nobody has yet been held accountable for it.

The Democrat party supports policies designed to destroy the USA.



There is simply no other conclusion one can reach based on the evidence. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 30, 2025

We started the story with Trump calling it, and we'll end with VP Vance:

JD Vance was right. pic.twitter.com/UnON2kiKTC — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 1, 2025

Yes Vance was, and is, correct.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and flat-out seditious behavior.

