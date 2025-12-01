Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Spotlights 'One Essential Command' the Dem Party Is Organized Around

MN Welfare Fraud Scandal Gets Even WORSE for Tim Walz As MN DHS...
Doug P. | 10:05 AM on December 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

Last week President Trump said he would be suspending immigration to the United States from third world countries in the wake of an Afghan national being charged with the shooting of two members of the National Guard, killing one of them. In a related but separate story, another Afghan national has been arrested after posting a bomb threat in Texas.  

President Trump said late Thursday night that he would suspend immigration from developing nations to the U.S.

In a post to Truth Social, Mr. Trump wrote that he "will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover." 

The declaration follows Wednesday's shooting in downtown Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House, in which a National Guard member was killed and a second Guard member critically wounded. The suspect detained in the shooting has been identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national who was admitted to the U.S. in September 2021, along with thousands of other Afghan refugees, a month after the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. 

Back when Trump was running against Biden he saw exactly what was coming if the Democrats, autopen, and whoever else was actually running the show, ended up in the White House: 

A few weeks ago Trump adviser Stephen Miller spelled out exactly what the Democrats ended up doing under Biden, Harris and Mayorkas (the latter of which was basically a department store greeter for illegals crossing into the U.S.): 

Yesterday Miller put a spotlight on the Dem Party's "one essential command" these days in order to gain and maintain power essentially forever: 

That couldn't have possibly been made more clear these last few years, all while nobody has yet been held accountable for it. 

We started the story with Trump calling it, and we'll end with VP Vance: 

Yes Vance was, and is, correct. 

