'Predictably Pathetic': ABC News Earns a Ratio for Spin on What Could Have Motivated the DC Terrorist

As expected, the Democrats are getting plenty of help from their media allies when it comes to spinning stories about the terrorist who is charged with shooting two members of the National Guard in Washington, DC, killing one of them.

Advertisement

ABC News has helpfully published a story about the real victim in all this: The Afghan national who pulled the trigger:

As investigators continue to delve into what may have motivated the suspect in the deadly National Guardsmen shooting last week, a portrait of a life of increasing financial stress and a potential mental health crisis has emerged, sources told @ABC News. https://t.co/jFUreCFDMQ — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2025

Sure, ABC, everybody who's facing increasingly financial stress decides to drive all the way across the country to shoot members of the National Guard.

Good to see you all found the real victim in the National Guard shooting…



… It’s the shooter. 🤦‍♂️



Predictably pathetic. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 1, 2025

The terrorist is the victim and according to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz the shooting is Trump's fault. Forget that it was the Biden administration that brought thousands and thousands into the country unvetted.

He was radicalized by Trump Deranged Democratic lawmakers in America — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 1, 2025

Are you sure it didn’t have anything to do with the left demonizing the Nat guard as Trump’s Gestapo? Calling them Nazis? Suggesting that they are a threat to everything America is and they should be resisted? You don’t think that had anything to do with it? — Random HVAC Guy 🇺🇸 (@RandomHvacGuy) December 1, 2025

He shouted his motivation:

Allahu Akbar



You’re worthless. https://t.co/vwK54EzyJw — CollinB (@crbrendemuehl) December 1, 2025

This kind of rhetoric is mentioned ZERO times in ABC's story about what could have been a possible motivating factor:

The "Seditious Six" and other Dems at least deserved a mention in ABC's story for their insane rhetoric about ICE, law enforcement and Guard deployment, but of course that was a "journalism" bridge too far.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!