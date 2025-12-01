'Predictably Pathetic': ABC News Earns a Ratio for Spin on What Could Have Motivated the DC Terrorist

That Sound You Hear Is Karoline Leavitt Flushing the Latest Dem BS About...
Doug P. | 1:55 PM on December 01, 2025
Screen shot

As expected, the Democrats are getting plenty of help from their media allies when it comes to spinning stories about the terrorist who is charged with shooting two members of the National Guard in Washington, DC, killing one of them. 

ABC News has helpfully published a story about the real victim in all this: The Afghan national who pulled the trigger: 

Sure, ABC, everybody who's facing increasingly financial stress decides to drive all the way across the country to shoot members of the National Guard. 

The terrorist is the victim and according to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz the shooting is Trump's fault. Forget that it was the Biden administration that brought thousands and thousands into the country unvetted. 

This kind of rhetoric is mentioned ZERO times in ABC's story about what could have been a possible motivating factor: 


The "Seditious Six" and other Dems at least deserved a mention in ABC's story for their insane rhetoric about ICE, law enforcement and Guard deployment, but of course that was a "journalism" bridge too far. 

