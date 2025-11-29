John Kerry Tells Agreeable Hamas Apologist Christiane Amanpour What Pete Hegseth's Doing is Un-American

John Kerry spoke to CNN's Christiane Amanpour about what Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said regarding the "Seditious Six" Democrats, specifically Sen. Mark Kelly. Hegseth made it clear that Kelly could be called back to active duty to face a court martial for his part in advising servicemembers to disobey "illegal orders" from President Trump. It was a shameless stunt and of course none of these people could name any "illegal orders" Trump has given (if you don't count their wild hypotheticals).

Before we get to Kerry's comment about Hegseth, here's a flashback reminder about what the former senator and Democrat presidential candidate thinks is halting U.S. "progress" -- the First Amendment:

“Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to hammer [disinformation] out of existence.”



— John Kerry



pic.twitter.com/riZAB62Hgj — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole) September 19, 2025

We posted that clip as a reminder of what Kerry's definition of "American" is, and it's certainly not our definition.

That brings us to what Kerry told CNN's Hamas apologist Christiane Amanpour about Hegseth and the Pentagon taking the "Seditious Six" seriously, especially Sen. Kelly:

"I think it's un-American": Fmr. Secretary of State John Kerry tells me why he thinks the Pentagon's move against Sen. Mark Kelly is "very sad for our country." pic.twitter.com/6Qvi1L2Y8g — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) November 29, 2025

It's interesting what Kerry doesn't consider "un-American":

I think of something more un-American, Christiane. Like, you know, disobeying illegal orders that don’t exist. Otherwise, bang-up job as usual… https://t.co/DtHERJ5TqS — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 29, 2025

Right!? All while Amanpour nodded along in agreement as if Kerry was praising Hamas.

Sedition is always “sad” but still a crime. https://t.co/06ga46T1yc — GKN 🇺🇸 (@gkn08215) November 29, 2025

Investigating Kelly is “bad for our country” but investigating President Trump is great for the country. Democrats are hypocrites, you can’t trust them and you can’t vote for them. https://t.co/NbKSViOX9W — D.A. Henke (@Arden0211) November 29, 2025

The Left is still trying to suspend "no one is above the law" until further notice.

*****

