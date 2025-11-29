Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because...
John Kerry Tells Agreeable Hamas Apologist Christiane Amanpour What Pete Hegseth's Doing is Un-American

Doug P. | 4:11 PM on November 29, 2025
AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File

John Kerry spoke to CNN's Christiane Amanpour about what Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said regarding the "Seditious Six" Democrats, specifically Sen. Mark Kelly. Hegseth made it clear that Kelly could be called back to active duty to face a court martial for his part in advising servicemembers to disobey "illegal orders" from President Trump. It was a shameless stunt and of course none of these people could name any "illegal orders" Trump has given (if you don't count their wild hypotheticals). 

Before we get to Kerry's comment about Hegseth, here's a flashback reminder about what the former senator and Democrat presidential candidate thinks is halting U.S. "progress" -- the First Amendment:

We posted that clip as a reminder of what Kerry's definition of "American" is, and it's certainly not our definition.

That brings us to what Kerry told CNN's Hamas apologist Christiane Amanpour about Hegseth and the Pentagon taking the "Seditious Six" seriously, especially Sen. Kelly: 

It's interesting what Kerry doesn't consider "un-American": 

Right!? All while Amanpour nodded along in agreement as if Kerry was praising Hamas.

The Left is still trying to suspend "no one is above the law" until further notice. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

