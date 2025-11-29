House Oversight Drops MORE Biden Aide Testimony Showing the True Extent of the WH Cover-Up

President Trump has declared null and void any document signed by the White House autopen, which turned out to be one of the entities actually in charge during those four years. This reversal does not include pardons, which can't be reversed.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer had this to say:

🚨🚨🚨



I applaud President Trump for deeming President Biden’s autopen actions NULL AND VOID.



The House Oversight Committee recently exposed how the Biden Autopen Presidency is one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. As Americans witnessed President Biden’s… https://t.co/wqQJkgTCdP — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 28, 2025

"As Americans witnessed President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, conceal his condition, and take unauthorized executive actions using the autopen—actions that are now invalid."

House Oversight now has more on the lengths the Biden White House went to in order to deceive the public and cover up the fact that the president wasn't really running anything at all. Watch:

NEW VIDEO: Watch our exclusive extended footage of Biden aides admitting how they propped him up as he declined.



Makeup, teleprompters for small fundaisers, limiting events, stage-managing appearances, reducing his workload, avoiding interviews, even seeking Hollywood's help for… pic.twitter.com/fK9i08tKmd — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 29, 2025

What's equally maddening is that the media took the "cheap fakes" handoff from Karine Jean-Pierre and ran with it in what was the gaslighting effort of the century.

Makeup, teleprompters for small fundraisers, limiting events, stage-managing appearances, reducing his workload, avoiding interviews, even seeking Hollywood's help for the State of the Union. They controlled everything, including who could see him. This wasn't a presidency. It was a production. His own aides didn't know who was operating the autopen. President Trump just declared all of those actions NULL and VOID.

Then, after the "Biden was just fine" spin because laughably unsustainable, the media and some Dems suddenly pretended to just notice that there was an all-out effort at the White House to cover up what was really happening. Then of course "now the truth can be told" books were written.

This can’t be correct. The MSM/Democrats told us that Biden had not declined at all. In fact, some said he was better than ever. pic.twitter.com/SiAXwrirqQ https://t.co/3i2hHz2v9k — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 29, 2025

The "best version of Biden ever" said MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, before having to admit that was a load of BS.

Wow, the Biden admin used Spielberg as part of their production team for Biden speaking events.



His own staff has no clue who operated the autopen. https://t.co/S0oucRHnlp — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) November 29, 2025

The Biden White House was quite literally a Hollywood production, and one that did great damage to the country.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and constant lies ("Biden's sharp as a tack" is just one of the many).

