The New York Times Says Trump Is ‘Pouncing’ on Afghan Refugees in Wake...
Null and Void: Trump Terminates All Biden Documents That Were Signed With an...
LOL: In Wake of DC Shooting, Li'l Adam Kinzinger Is STILL Trying to...
Zohran Mamdani Sheds Crocodile Tears Over National Guard Killing, But His Words Reveal...
Lefty Men, Women Do Not Care If Trump Calls Annoying Journos Who Happen...
'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to...
Jonathan Turley Deems Amy Klobuchar's Statistical Studies Lesson a 'Spectacular and Embarr...

House Oversight Drops MORE Biden Aide Testimony Showing the True Extent of the WH Cover-Up

Doug P. | 10:10 AM on November 29, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump has declared null and void any document signed by the White House autopen, which turned out to be one of the entities actually in charge during those four years. This reversal does not include pardons, which can't be reversed. 

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer had this to say:

"As Americans witnessed President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, conceal his condition, and take unauthorized executive actions using the autopen—actions that are now invalid."

House Oversight now has more on the lengths the Biden White House went to in order to deceive the public and cover up the fact that the president wasn't really running anything at all. Watch:

What's equally maddening is that the media took the "cheap fakes" handoff from Karine Jean-Pierre and ran with it in what was the gaslighting effort of the century.

Makeup, teleprompters for small fundraisers, limiting events, stage-managing appearances, reducing his workload, avoiding interviews, even seeking Hollywood's help for the State of the Union. 

They controlled everything, including who could see him. This wasn't a presidency. It was a production. His own aides didn't know who was operating the autopen. President Trump just declared all of those actions NULL and VOID.

FuzzyChimp
Then, after the "Biden was just fine" spin because laughably unsustainable, the media and some Dems suddenly pretended to just notice that there was an all-out effort at the White House to cover up what was really happening. Then of course "now the truth can be told" books were written.

The "best version of Biden ever" said MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, before having to admit that was a load of BS. 

The Biden White House was quite literally a Hollywood production, and one that did great damage to the country. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and constant lies ("Biden's sharp as a tack" is just one of the many). 

