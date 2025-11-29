CNN Reports Some Afghans in America Are Now Living in Fear (Cue the Norm Tweet AGAIN)

The day before Thanksgiving an Afghan national reported to be in the country illegally shot two members of the National Guard in Washington, DC. One of them has died and the other is in critical condition.

Later this week, a different Afghan national who the Biden administration imported into the country has been accused of planning a bomb attack in the Ft. Worth, Texas area:

BREAKING: An Afghan national was arrested this week after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area, according to DHS.



Mohammad Dawood Alokozay is charged at the state level with making a terroristic… pic.twitter.com/Dmbmtp3gNs — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 29, 2025

Run those two stories about Afghans attacking and plotting an attack in the U.S. through CNN's spin generator and what do we get?

You guessed it:

CNN: “Afghans in America are now living in fear.”pic.twitter.com/O4aPGs26m6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 28, 2025

If Norm Macdonald were still around he might be suing the media for stealing his material by now.

After the Afghan murdered Americans, did CNN have a headline “Americans in America are now living in fear”? https://t.co/yLG1ddj3HK — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 29, 2025

Nope! That won't be happening.

Now do National Guardsmen, @CNN.



You guys are the scum of the earth. https://t.co/gxEjaToAgw — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) November 29, 2025

This is 1000 times more preferable than a single American living in fear over how many terrorist murderers the corrupt Biden regime let into our country. https://t.co/Xk86W3M8TC — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 29, 2025

That number is likely to be very, very high.

They did the Norm Macdonald meme, again. https://t.co/7qbAniswMh — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) November 28, 2025

We'll also never see that spin when it comes to other types of stories:

Weird how when there are pro-terrorist demonstrations in the streets, violent take overs on campuses, and threatening crowds outside synagogues that none of them seemed to care how Jews in America were feeling. https://t.co/CPdsGmkXM1 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 29, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.

