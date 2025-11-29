NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali...
CNN Reports Some Afghans in America Are Now Living in Fear (Cue the Norm Tweet AGAIN)

November 29, 2025
meme

The day before Thanksgiving an Afghan national reported to be in the country illegally shot two members of the National Guard in Washington, DC. One of them has died and the other is in critical condition. 

Later this week, a different Afghan national who the Biden administration imported into the country has been accused of planning a bomb attack in the Ft. Worth, Texas area:

Run those two stories about Afghans attacking and plotting an attack in the U.S. through CNN's spin generator and what do we get?

You guessed it: 

If Norm Macdonald were still around he might be suing the media for stealing his material by now.

Nope! That won't be happening.

That number is likely to be very, very high. 

We'll also never see that spin when it comes to other types of stories: 

THIS. Is CNN. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

