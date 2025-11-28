'I Have a BRIDGE to Sell You!' Jeanine Pirro TORCHES 'Open-Border Lunatics' and Their Vetting Claims

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Disgustingly Shifts Blame for DC Attack to Trump and...
Doug P. | 11:38 AM on November 28, 2025
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

One of the members of the National Guard who was shot in Washington, DC on Wednesday has, sadly, died. 

The charges against the terrorist who pulled the trigger will now include first-degree murder: 

The charges against the man who authorities say shot two National Guard members have been upgraded to first-degree murder after one of the soldiers died, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia announced Friday. 

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were hospitalized in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting in the nation's capital. President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office said the charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, now include one count of first-degree murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

The Afghan national who was arrested was brought into the U.S. under the Biden administration after the disastrous withdrawal. Then Biden press secretary Jen Psaki assured everybody they were all being fully vetted:

As it turns out, Psaki was lying... again. Because of her commitment to lying all the time, Psaki was later hired by MSNBC.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro was on Fox News earlier today and absolutely nuked claims that the Biden administration was vetting anybody that they were either bringing into the country or allowing to stroll in via the open southern border:

The full quotes:

"NONSENSE...If you think there was a vetting, I have a BRIDGE to sell you!" 

"90K people...what do we do? Call the FBI in Afghanistan and say, ‘Gee, do you have anything on this guy?’ It's like the 10-20 million illegals let in, we DON'T KNOW who they are until we SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES."

 "Stop namby-pambying around!"

The Biden-Harris-Mayorkas insanity continues to have tragic consequences for many Americans. Or, as Pirro calls them here, "open border lunatics":

And now, predictably, many on the Left are trying to blame Trump (and guns of course) because they have no shame. 

*****

