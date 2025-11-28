'I Have a BRIDGE to Sell You!' Jeanine Pirro TORCHES 'Open-Border Lunatics' and Their Vetting Claims

One of the members of the National Guard who was shot in Washington, DC on Wednesday has, sadly, died.

The charges against the terrorist who pulled the trigger will now include first-degree murder:

The charges against the man who authorities say shot two National Guard members have been upgraded to first-degree murder after one of the soldiers died, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia announced Friday. Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were hospitalized in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting in the nation's capital. President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office said the charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, now include one count of first-degree murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

The Afghan national who was arrested was brought into the U.S. under the Biden administration after the disastrous withdrawal. Then Biden press secretary Jen Psaki assured everybody they were all being fully vetted:

🚨 JEN PSAKI IN 2021: “I can absolutely ASSURE you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a THOROUGH screening and background check process.”



Can we get an update, @jrpsaki?! pic.twitter.com/hPQ3swPTsM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 27, 2025

As it turns out, Psaki was lying... again. Because of her commitment to lying all the time, Psaki was later hired by MSNBC.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro was on Fox News earlier today and absolutely nuked claims that the Biden administration was vetting anybody that they were either bringing into the country or allowing to stroll in via the open southern border:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! US Attorney Jeanine Pirro UNLEASHES on the Left for mass-importing 3rd worlders and Afghans



"NONSENSE...If you think there was a vetting, I have a BRIDGE to sell you!"



"90K people...what do we do? Call the FBI in Afghanistan and say, ‘Gee, do you have anything on… pic.twitter.com/6T60nI1aBA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2025

The full quotes:

"NONSENSE...If you think there was a vetting, I have a BRIDGE to sell you!" "90K people...what do we do? Call the FBI in Afghanistan and say, ‘Gee, do you have anything on this guy?’ It's like the 10-20 million illegals let in, we DON'T KNOW who they are until we SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES." "Stop namby-pambying around!"

The Biden-Harris-Mayorkas insanity continues to have tragic consequences for many Americans. Or, as Pirro calls them here, "open border lunatics":

🚨 JEANINE PIRRO JUST WENT NUCLEAR:



“You idiots on the Left flew in 160,000 unvetted Afghans and third-world trash, and now a 20-year-old American hero is DEAD because of it!”



“Her blood is on YOUR hands. Every single one of you open-border lunatics!”



No Mercy! pic.twitter.com/LZGLeoRIqA — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 28, 2025

And now, predictably, many on the Left are trying to blame Trump (and guns of course) because they have no shame.

