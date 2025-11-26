This 'Thanksgiving Guidelines' Flashback With Gavin Newsom Is ANOTHER Reason He Should NEVER Be President

Why Permitting Reform Is Critical to Lower Energy Costs and Create Jobs
Doug P. | 11:35 AM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

By now it's become abundantly clear that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has plans to run for president in 2028. We're not exactly sure why Newsom would want to bother considering the fact that he's already said Trump's probably not going to allow another election to take place:

Asked about his own plans for running for president in 2028, Newsom shrugged them off by casting doubt on whether that election would be above-board or even happen at all. 

He cited how Trump’s recently passed domestic agenda law made Immigration and Customs Enforcement the highest-funded federal law enforcement agency, claiming ICE is increasing Trump’s “private police force.” He predicted that federal agents would be sent to polling places. And then he predicted Trump would try to halt elections altogether.

“I don’t think Donald Trump wants another election,” Newsom said at an event hosted by Politico.

Newsom knows he's full of more BS than a cattle ranch so he's going to run for president and there will be an election in 2028.

With that in mind, in a couple of years the Republicans need to start reminding voters just how crazy Newsom's California got under his "leadership," especially with Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow. Remember this madness?

President Gavin Newsom? No freaking thanks. 

Newsom made up the "rules" as he went along, all while making sure French Laundry was open for business to select hypocrites. 

Rational people completely ignored governors like Newsom, who now has the audacity to call Trump an authoritarian. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Gavin). 

