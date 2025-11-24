Adam Kinzinger Learns He Does NOT Speak for the Majority of Americans the...
Harry Sisson's X Locality May Tell Us a Very DIFFERENT Origin Story Than...
DHS Asst. Sec. Tricia McLaughlin Fact-NUKES Journo Pushing LIE About Illegal 'Headlocked'...
WATCH Eric Swalwell SQUIRM As Tish Hyman Pushes Him About Protecting Women's Private...
Joe Scarborough's Unhappy With Sen. Slotkin's 'Illegal Orders' Admission (Narrative Status...
'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING...
VIP
Face the Nation's Spin on ICE's 'Record High' Would Be Way Different (If...
Glenn Beck Explains in DAMNING Detail Why 6 Dems Telling Troops to Disobey...
Eric Adams Shades Rival Jumaane Williams Mid-Globetrotting Trip: 'Find Peace' After NYC Ch...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem House Candidate Aftyn Behn Refuses to Answer Whether She Still Supports Defunding...
Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives...
Democrats Can’t Point to Any Unlawful Military Orders by Trump After Releasing Video...
Charles C. W. Cooke Holds a Hilarious Mirror Up to Grifter Conspiracists' Idiocy

'WRONG'! Homeland Security Corrects CBS News' Dem Narrative-Driving Spin on ICE Arrests

Doug P. | 12:38 PM on November 24, 2025
Meme screenshot

As usual, we saw another example this weekend of the media helping the Democrats drive their preferred narratives. In this case we're talking about the Left's attempts to make people believe that ICE is arresting thousands and thousands of people for absolutely nothing at all. 

Advertisement

Face the Nation did their part by putting this spin on a record high number of detainees, about half of which they reported "lack criminal charges or convictions":

The Department of Homeland Security did a quick fact-check on that, while confirming at least a part of the Face the Nation report: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's certainly not difficult to eclipse the previous administration's detention numbers when they were really arresting anybody because they were busy holding the door open so illegals could stroll into the country. 

Watching all the Dems and media types who were formerly screeching "no one is above the law" now try to protect people in the country illegally has been a whiplash-inducing one-eighty. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Adam Kinzinger Learns He Does NOT Speak for the Majority of Americans the HARD Way Kissing Up to Zelensky
Sam J.
Harry Sisson's X Locality May Tell Us a Very DIFFERENT Origin Story Than What He'd Like Us to Believe
Sam J.
Joe Scarborough's Unhappy With Sen. Slotkin's 'Illegal Orders' Admission (Narrative Status: COLLAPSED)
Doug P.
WATCH Eric Swalwell SQUIRM As Tish Hyman Pushes Him About Protecting Women's Private Spaces From MEN
Sam J.
DHS Asst. Sec. Tricia McLaughlin Fact-NUKES Journo Pushing LIE About Illegal 'Headlocked' in Restaurant
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement