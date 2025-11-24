'WRONG'! Homeland Security Corrects CBS News' Dem Narrative-Driving Spin on ICE Arrests

As usual, we saw another example this weekend of the media helping the Democrats drive their preferred narratives. In this case we're talking about the Left's attempts to make people believe that ICE is arresting thousands and thousands of people for absolutely nothing at all.

Face the Nation did their part by putting this spin on a record high number of detainees, about half of which they reported "lack criminal charges or convictions":

The number of detainees held by U.S. immigration and customs enforcement has reached a record high of nearly 66,000, according to data released Friday by DHS and 48% of current detainees lack criminal charges or convictions. pic.twitter.com/NyBjM6jlF0 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 23, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security did a quick fact-check on that, while confirming at least a part of the Face the Nation report:

WRONG. ~ 70% of illegal aliens arrested have pending criminal charges or criminal convictions.



Does CBS really want us to release accused murderers and rapists back on the streets?



But @FaceTheNation is right about one thing: our deportation operations are at a RECORD HIGH. https://t.co/JFQ044rfZe — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 24, 2025

It's certainly not difficult to eclipse the previous administration's detention numbers when they were really arresting anybody because they were busy holding the door open so illegals could stroll into the country.

Face the Nation producers are manipulating the numbers. But what else would you expect from a Dem propaganda program. https://t.co/UWZ8FjCPjz — Mitch (@MitchKC18) November 24, 2025

Watching all the Dems and media types who were formerly screeching "no one is above the law" now try to protect people in the country illegally has been a whiplash-inducing one-eighty.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

