Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes Profusely for Honest Assessment of Crime in the City

Minneapolis has been back in the news lately.

For starters, there's this blockbuster about tax dollars being ripped off and "ending up in the hands of Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked terror group," via Fox News:

A new investigation found that Minnesota taxpayer dollars were going far beyond the North Star State's borders and ending up in the hands of Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked terror group. Ryan Thorpe and Christopher F. Rufo of the Manhattan Institute uncovered a web of fraud involving Minnesota’s Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services program, Feeding Our Future and other organizations in a bombshell report. Thorpe and Rufo noted that, in many cases, members of Minnesota's Somali community were perpetrators of fraud. They added that federal counterterrorism sources confirmed that millions of dollars in stolen funds were sent back to Somalia, which is how Al-Shabaab got the cash. Thorpe and Rufo sought to answer a bigger question when looking into the schemes: "Where did the money go?"

In another crime-related story, the Minneapolis police chief appears to have been informed that his recent comments about perpetrators of crime in the city has offended the Somali community and others. The criticism of the chief's remarks are summed up in this paragraph of a letter to the editor of the Star-Tribune:

As a Somali and a social worker, I am deeply concerned about the recent public comments by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara referring to “groups of East African kids” involved in youth crime. These remarks have had a harmful impact on the Somali community. Even if they were intended to describe specific incidents, the language used creates broad and negative associations between Somalis and criminal activity. Because “East African” is commonly understood to refer to Somalis in the Twin Cities, such statements reinforce stereotypes that already burden the community.

Chief O'Hara then apologized for anyone who was offended. His apology had to be translated for some who don't speak English:

BREAKING: MPD Police Chief O’Hara asks for forgiveness for exposing the reality of Somali criminal activity in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/SFkWW2ZSXy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 21, 2025

"Sorry for my honest analysis of who's perpetrating certain types of crimes in our city" is peak Minneapolis progressive.

Unforgivable for police to investigate and expose crimes https://t.co/9HjC0X5MoY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 21, 2025

The problem isn't the criminals you see, it's that the police are noticing. Maybe the Minneapolis PD won't make that mistake again.

He literally has a Somalian translator while he apologizes for enforcing the law.



This is insane. https://t.co/lOWkWGTWPG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 21, 2025

Insane, and then some.

Somalis steal billions from taxpayers, and Minneapolis law enforcement apologizes to them. There's something deeply degraded and masochistic about progressive culture. https://t.co/0RlztHP2ss — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) November 21, 2025

Yes indeed there is.

Chief - you said you have to be honest and then you apologize for an honest statement about East Africans & crime. Minneapolis problems will never be addressed/solved when the chief of police tiptoes around the feelings of various groups. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) November 21, 2025

The chief should have doubled down on the reality check but instead he apologized, which might earn him a pat on the back from Mayor Frey and Gov. Walz.

So the Somalians own Minneapolis now, huh? https://t.co/ocVNN3DGmD — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 21, 2025

It's sure starting to look that way.

*****

