Byron York Has Some Choice Quotes From Kamala Harris' 'Traveling Therapy Session' (TRY Not to Laugh)

Apparently Kamala Harris' book tour is still going on.

It's possible that Kamala's tour will be like some bands' "farewell tours" that drag on for years or even decades, except it'll be entertaining for different reasons and end up with Hillary as an opening act.

Byron York has a collection of the kind of things that are being said during these events. These seem like quotes that should be interrupted by a nurse calmly saying "medication time" over the public address system.

York called it a "traveling therapy session," and it sure sounds like it. Harris still has her depressed fans, that's for sure:

The Kamala Harris traveling therapy session.

Harris: 'I was so inarticulate, I couldn’t say anything except ‘my God, my God, my God, my God,’ when I learned the results.'

Moderator: 'I just wanted you to win so f**kin' bad.'

Crowd: 'Ka-ma-la! Ka-ma-la!'https://t.co/bQJscb3mcs — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2025

Here's another doozy:

This is a tour de force of a paragraph, even by the high standards of @ByronYork Read the whole thing. 🤣 https://t.co/hiL7xFLZV7 pic.twitter.com/WIaBZlNPF4 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 22, 2025

This is the full post if you can't see it all above:

They’re still working through their emotions about Harris’s loss to President Donald Trump. “It’s a little traumatic for all of us,” the moderator of a recent event in Nashville said to Harris. “I just wanted you to win so f*****’ bad.” The crowd, which appeared to be mostly women, went wild. The moderator, Tim Miller, a personality for the Bulwark, a publication associated with the Democratic dark money group Defending Democracy Together, continued: “After the election, when I called my husband the next day and I was like, ‘How’s our daughter doing?’ and he said, ‘She asked me why I took the sign down, and so I had to tell her.'” A sadness fell over the crowd. Then, finally, came the question for Harris: “How do you deal with, like, the weight of all of us that was on you?”

Hopefully there was a cheese tray and some finger sandwiches available. It sounds like comfort food was definitely needed.

The reason Kamala lost, in her own words:



Harris: 'I was so inarticulate’ https://t.co/5q4tvkvKzq — fiery, but mostly peaceful (@fierybutmostly1) November 22, 2025

But "the significance of the passage of time" is a work of art! What gives!?

If only Harris hadn't used profanity during their debate, history might have changed. But probably not:

The m-word popped up again from time to time. Miller wanted to know whether Harris was really a nanosecond away from calling Trump a “motherf*****” at their only debate. Harris wouldn’t say, but left the clear impression that the answer was yes. Of course, the crowd loved it; you really can’t call President Trump a “motherf*****” enough at a Harris event.

They still hate Trump? Gee, we're totally shocked!

She’ll be on the therapy book tour until the 2028 primary season begins. — J J Younger (@JJYounger2) November 22, 2025

I hope her fan boys convince her to run again. pic.twitter.com/25hvlweVTo — Growing My Own 🐝 🍎🍅🧄🌶 🍒🍓🥭🍇 (@GardenG80241162) November 22, 2025

If that happens, pass the popcorn! If it doesn't happen, Harris' book tour will continue and probably end up in foreign countries in a few years.

