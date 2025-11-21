Dem Rep (Wife of Jake Sullivan) Ratioed Bigly for Constitutional Pearl-Clutching in Respon...
Karoline Leavitt Minces NO Words Framing Trump's Mamdani Meeting and Proves How Unhinged Dems Have Become

Doug P. | 10:48 AM on November 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

Today President Trump is scheduled to meet with New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House. As we told you yesterday, Scott Jennings explained why this meeting might be just what Mamdani needs, not that any common sense will change his mind: 

"This is someone who has never had a real job. He desperately needs to learn how the world works — and I have a feeling Trump is going to tell him... forcefully."

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt framed the White House meeting with Mamdani in a way that accurately describes the NYC Mayor-Elect while getting in a dig at the Democrats at the same time. Watch: 

Leavitt said "Trump is willing to meet with anyone and talk with anyone" and this meeting certainly proves that. 

But this one takes time to sink in: "We have a COMMUNIST coming to the White House because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the mayor of the largest city in the country.” Way to go, Democrats. 

In the meantime, Mamdani has done a bit of a pivot ahead of the Trump meeting: 

Which Mamdani will show up at the White House today? Stay tuned. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

