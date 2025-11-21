Here's the 'Latest Sign of Financial Distress' for the DNC (Maybe a Few More Self-Owns on X Would Help)

Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the...
VIP
Doug P. | 3:33 PM on November 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

Ever since Donald Trump took office for his second term, the Democrats have made their "priorities" abundantly clear. Dems have tried to protect criminal illegal aliens from being deported, opposed Trump's efforts to get criminals off the streets in DC and other cities, slammed Pete Hegseth on behalf of drug smugglers for the cartels in the Caribbean and elsewhere, and now some of them are advising servicemembers to ignore orders from the Commander in Chief. 

How is that all panning out for the Democratic National Committee when it comes to fundraising? According to the New York Times, not great: 

The RNC is currently in a much better financial position, the Times reports:

The D.N.C. entered November with $18.3 million on hand — $15 million of which came from the loan.

By contrast, the Republican National Committee entered November with $91.2 million in the bank and no debts.

New filings arrived on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission. A summary of the D.N.C.’s monthly financial statement was reviewed in advance by The Times.

The DNC will likely blame Trump for their shortfall.

That's probably just a complete coincidence, right? Right? RIGHT!?

The DNC should try posting more self-owns to fill the coffers (or at least give us even more mock-worthy material) like this one that backfired all over Biden:

Yeah, the Biden years weren't great, so thanks for the accidental reminder.

There was also this complete lie that was so egregious it got deleted, just like the above graph: 

Keep it up, DNC, you're doing great!

*****

