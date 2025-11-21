Here's the 'Latest Sign of Financial Distress' for the DNC (Maybe a Few More Self-Owns on X Would Help)

Ever since Donald Trump took office for his second term, the Democrats have made their "priorities" abundantly clear. Dems have tried to protect criminal illegal aliens from being deported, opposed Trump's efforts to get criminals off the streets in DC and other cities, slammed Pete Hegseth on behalf of drug smugglers for the cartels in the Caribbean and elsewhere, and now some of them are advising servicemembers to ignore orders from the Commander in Chief.

How is that all panning out for the Democratic National Committee when it comes to fundraising? According to the New York Times, not great:

NEWS: The DNC took out a $15 million loan in October, the latest sign of financial distress for the official arm of the Democratic Party.



The party ended the month with $18.3 million in the bank — $15 million of which came from the loan.



MORE —>https://t.co/5ap3GSmSby — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 20, 2025

The RNC is currently in a much better financial position, the Times reports:

The D.N.C. entered November with $18.3 million on hand — $15 million of which came from the loan. By contrast, the Republican National Committee entered November with $91.2 million in the bank and no debts. New filings arrived on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission. A summary of the D.N.C.’s monthly financial statement was reviewed in advance by The Times.

The DNC will likely blame Trump for their shortfall.

USAID shut down and suddenly the DNC is broke…



🤔 pic.twitter.com/ok2iXSZEl2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 21, 2025

That's probably just a complete coincidence, right? Right? RIGHT!?

The DNC should try posting more self-owns to fill the coffers (or at least give us even more mock-worthy material) like this one that backfired all over Biden:

Yeah, the Biden years weren't great, so thanks for the accidental reminder.

There was also this complete lie that was so egregious it got deleted, just like the above graph:

🚨 BREAKING: The Democrats deleted their post claiming that President Trump spent Thanksgiving with Epstein in 2017.



Probably because it’s an easily disprovable lie and the attempts to connect President Trump to Epstein’s crimes are a giant hoax. pic.twitter.com/dY5winZ4dJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 13, 2025

Keep it up, DNC, you're doing great!

*****

