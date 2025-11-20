New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on...
'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change Summit in Brazil

Doug P. | 2:30 PM on November 20, 2025
Twitchy

The COP30 "climate summit" in Brazil has featured the usual cast of characters, many of which arrived in private jets and drove down a road that a big strip of rainforest was leveled in order to construct, all in order to lecture everybody else about how their gas stove is destroying the planet. 

But just in case the conference itself didn't already generate a big enough carbon footprint, we have a breaking news metaphor alert of what happened earlier today: 

Via Reuters:

A fire that forced an evacuation of the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belem on Thursday was under control, officials said, although it was unclear whether delegates would return immediately to continue negotiations. 

Brazil's tourism minister told reporters at the venue that the fire was under control and no one was hurt, but that he did not know whether delegates would be able to return today or Friday to the part of the venue where the summit negotiations were taking place.

Let that be a lesson: 

Hopefully nobody at COP30 waits for Newsom to come and extinguish the fire or they'll be waiting a long time.

How did the climate change summit fire start? Theories abound: 

That could be!

And you know full well what will be to blame for that fire:

Bingo!

