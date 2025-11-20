Step Aside, Babylon Bee! This Is 'Accidentally the Funniest Thing That Newsom's Office Has Ever Posted'

Today the funeral was held for former Vice President Dick Cheney, and whoever organized the service might have had a sense of humor because Jill Biden was seated right next to Kamala Harris:

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump and JD Vance not invited to the funeral for Dick Cheney.



Those seen in the building include Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, George Bush and Mitch McConnell.



pic.twitter.com/MIqwxprh5q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2025

Apparently President Trump and VP Vance were not invited in order to keep the occasion completely "Old Guard."

The Governor Newsom Press Office account, which often takes gaslighting to the next level, decided the former president's attendance at Cheney's funeral was a good time to bring "sharp as a tack" back, and try not to laugh:

Happy birthday, President @JoeBiden! We miss having a president who has physical stamina — and a functioning brain. pic.twitter.com/MT3Ic1KdlH — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 20, 2025

Did they not get the memo? Nobody's buying that anymore.

Accidentally the funniest thing that Newsom’s office has ever posted https://t.co/IklTLnaRzc — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 20, 2025

This is the best troll yet from this account. https://t.co/LHizqw2O7L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2025

They might outdo themselves tomorrow, but it was a good one.

you really posted this? pic.twitter.com/YgEnyZA9tj — Carla Bonney "Dark Maga" Patriot (@artsurfer) November 20, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre dubbed stuff like that "cheap fakes," and the media ran with it... for a while.

