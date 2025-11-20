Step Aside, Babylon Bee! This Is 'Accidentally the Funniest Thing That Newsom's Office Has Ever Posted'

Cynical Publius: The Dems Are Up to Their Usual Obfuscation With Their Sedition...
Doug P. | 4:28 PM on November 20, 2025
Meme screenshot

Today the funeral was held for former Vice President Dick Cheney, and whoever organized the service might have had a sense of humor because Jill Biden was seated right next to Kamala Harris:

Apparently President Trump and VP Vance were not invited in order to keep the occasion completely "Old Guard." 

The Governor Newsom Press Office account, which often takes gaslighting to the next level, decided the former president's attendance at Cheney's funeral was a good time to bring "sharp as a tack" back, and try not to laugh: 

Did they not get the memo? Nobody's buying that anymore. 

They might outdo themselves tomorrow, but it was a good one. 

Karine Jean-Pierre dubbed stuff like that "cheap fakes," and the media ran with it... for a while. 

*****

