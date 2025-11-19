Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Scorched Earth on Dems to Explain What Their Epstein Obsession Is REALLY About

The House and Senate have passed a bill to release the Epstein files and that has now that now been sent to Trump's desk:

The Senate has officially passed legislation forcing the Justice Department to release more information about the case it built against the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Senators had locked in an agreement to automatically pass the bill as soon as it was received from the House, which overwhelmingly passed it on Tuesday.

Right on cue, we're seeing "journalists" asking related questions to Trump that we can't recall many directing at Biden or his press office when he was in the White House:

ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked President Trump why he's waiting for Congress to send a bill to his desk as opposed to releasing the Epstein files now.



Trump didn't give a clear answer. https://t.co/obIUq3PINl pic.twitter.com/OLHB4V6acq — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2025

Meanwhile, recent comments from Sen. Chuck Schumer have made it clear that even after the files are released, the Democrats are just going to claim that certain files have been withheld because they're damning for Trump (the Left couldn't make their plans more obvious).

What's the Left's game here? Republican Rep. Jim Jordan took to the House floor to list all things related to the Democrats' real motivation for the Epstein obsession. Watch:

🚨 BOOM: Jim Jordan just went FULL NUKE on the House floor and exposed the Democrats’ latest Epstein charade for EXACTLY what it is…



'We’re all voting YES to release the Epstein files… but let’s talk about WHY the Democrats are suddenly obsessed with Epstein AFTER doing… pic.twitter.com/UWevpFO8CM — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 18, 2025

Here's the full post from @GuntherEagleman if you can't see it all above:

Jim Jordan just went FULL NUKE on the House floor and exposed the Democrats’ latest Epstein charade for EXACTLY what it is… 'We’re all voting YES to release the Epstein files… but let’s talk about WHY the Democrats are suddenly obsessed with Epstein AFTER doing NOTHING for four years. They REDACTED the name of a Virginia Giuffre, who already went PUBLIC and testified UNDER OATH that she NEVER saw President Trump do anything wrong. Why redact her name? Because it DESTROYS their narrative. They’ll leak, twist, and hide anything if they think it hurts Trump, even if it means protecting the memory of Jeffrey Epstein over actual victims.' He listed off the ten years of non-stop witch hunts: - Spying on his campaign - Mueller - Impeachment 1 - Impeachment 2 - Lawfare with Bragg, Fani, Tish - Jack Smith - Mar-a-Lago raid - 43-day government shutdown - FAKE outrage over Epstein The American people see right through this garbage. Pass the resolution, release the files, and get Congress BACK TO WORK for the American people. Their lies are NOT WORKING and they know it!

The Rep. Stacey Plaskett story just helps explain that the Democrat pearl clutching about Epstein is just more projection. Additionally, the redaction of a name that had been previously unredacted to try and keep people from connecting the dots and pouring cold water on the intended lie about Trump proves just how serious the Dems are about exposing the truth about Epstein.

