Peter Doocy Looks at Inflation Numbers for Biden vs. Trump's First Year and SINKS Current Dem Narratives

When it comes to the economy these days, congressional Democrats have some simple talking points: Try and convince people that inflation and costs in general are way up under Trump.

Here are three recent examples:

Inflation is up in America.



Republicans are not fixing the problem.



They are the problem. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 16, 2025

Americans are panicking over insurance and cost of living skyrocketing.



But Donald Trump is going on TV to claim everything is fine and say we have “no inflation.”



Fact Check: Inflation has increased since the start of Trump’s trade war. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 3, 2025

Trump claims that costs are down. He either knows this is a baseless lie—or he does not have the cognitive ability to interpret economic data.



Let me help:



Inflation has reached its highest level since May 2024. Families are paying an average of $100 extra for electricity this… — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 14, 2025

There are of course variables at play from year to year, but the Dems' attempts to try and make Americans believe things economically are so much worse during the first year of Trump's second term are just ridiculous.

Fox News' Peter Doocy had a compare and contrast of how things looked four years ago vs. today. Watch, via @TVNewsNow:

🚨 PETER DOOCY has an incredible FACT CHECK on inflation, comparing the first year of Trump vs Biden:



• For overall inflation, Biden was 4.3% overall and Trump 1.6%



• For groceries, Biden had 3.8% inflation and Trump 1.4%



• For gas, Biden had 24.4% inflation and Trump -5.4% pic.twitter.com/au0NAh4nbH — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 14, 2025

Democrats can blame COVID and other factors all they want, but this shows that the Dems' current talking points about how awful inflation is under Trump right now are, as usual, total BS:

https://t.co/2DXJxFEnN3 Every Republican should be citing these statistics. People should also realize that the current administration is trying to fix the economic disaster that was created by the previous one. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) November 15, 2025

Heck, later on in Biden's term inflation got over nine percent at one point, but the Dems would like everybody to panic and blame Trump for the current rate. Many in the media are, of course, happy to help them with that.

