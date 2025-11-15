VIP
Peter Doocy Looks at Inflation Numbers for Biden vs. Trump's First Year and SINKS Current Dem Narratives

Doug P. | 3:25 PM on November 15, 2025
screenshot of video

When it comes to the economy these days, congressional Democrats have some simple talking points: Try and convince people that inflation and costs in general are way up under Trump.

Here are three recent examples: 

There are of course variables at play from year to year, but the Dems' attempts to try and make Americans believe things economically are so much worse during the first year of Trump's second term are just ridiculous. 

Fox News' Peter Doocy had a compare and contrast of how things looked four years ago vs. today. Watch, via @TVNewsNow: 

Democrats can blame COVID and other factors all they want, but this shows that the Dems' current talking points about how awful inflation is under Trump right now are, as usual, total BS:

Heck, later on in Biden's term inflation got over nine percent at one point, but the Dems would like everybody to panic and blame Trump for the current rate. Many in the media are, of course, happy to help them with that. 

*****

