Jonathan Turley Thread Gets to the True Source of Hunter Biden's Profane Attack...
Epstein's Live Coaching: How a Predator Schooled a Dem Congresswoman on Torpedoing Trump...
Michelle Obama: Grow Up, Peasants—Then Maybe I’ll Grace You With a Presidential Run
Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member...
'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List
VIP
Crowded House: Why Speaker Mike Johnson Is Saying ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ for...
Hasan Piker: Trashing Gal Gadot as a 'Terrible Actress' While Vacationing in China...
VIP
Ben Crump's Latest Crusade: Defending Illegals and Distorting the Law
Michelle Obama Wants to Wash White Women Right Out of Her Hair—Demands They...
From Childless Swagger to McNugget Surrender: A Humbled Parent Eats His 2019 Tweet
'Comparable,' Says NHS About Drug-Stimulated 'Chestfeeding Liquid' & the Internet Collecti...
Zoom and Gloom: Remote DNC Union Workers Are Furious They’re Being Ordered Back...
Payday Blues: Workers Scrape By While EBT Queen Hoards $23K—Taxpayers, Grab Your Pitchfork...
Interview or Interrogation? Scott Jennings Explains What Katie Couric Was Trying to Coax...

Bill Maher Has a Socialism vs. Capitalism History Lesson That Mamdani Voters and Dems Will Ignore

Doug P. | 10:15 AM on November 15, 2025
Screen shot

Despite what world history has taught us, the result of New York City's mayoral election has again proven that many still believe in the utopian promise of socialism and all the freebies and "fairness" it can bring about. 

Advertisement

The Dem Party in general is being taken over by the socialist wing which has been growing rapidly over the last few years, and the election of Mamdani in NYC has emboldened the Left. 

Bill Maher served up a bit of a warning for the Democrats about where this could be headed via a global lesson in socialism vs. capitalism. Watch:

Here are the quotes, via @VigilantFox:

“We’ve run this experiment many times, and the results are always obvious,” Maher said. 

He looked straight into the camera and delivered a blunt warning about Mamdani. 

“Democrats must recognize that Zohran Mamdani is the future of the party. Unfortunately, it’s the Republican Party.” 

“Here’s capitalist South Korea at night from space,” Maher presented, showing a country lit up and thriving. 

“Here’s socialist North Korea,” he followed, with the map pitch dark. 

“Yeah. In 1990, Venezuela was wealthier than Poland. But then Poland, finally free of Soviet style economics, went all in on capitalism and now their economy is as big as Japan and people there have high wages, low inflation, cars, vacations, homes.” 

“Meanwhile, Venezuela traded capitalism for Hugo Chavez’s socialism for the 21st century, which turned out to be like socialism in the last century or any century, a f*cking mess.” 

“It turned one of Latin America’s richest countries into one of its poorest. Low wages, high inflation, shortages, outages, 8 million people fleeing. If you think New York can somehow reinvent this wheel, you’re in for a rude awokening.”

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The definition of insanity comes to mind with anyone who thinks that socialism will work this time. 

As somebody once said, "capitalism is the worst economic system except for all others that have been tried."

Yep, Obama believed a lot of what Mamdani supports but was prudent enough to know it wouldn't sell on a national level so he kept his true nature to himself. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist who will be the next mayor of New York City, and he's fast becoming the face of the Democratic Party.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party
Warren Squire
Jonathan Turley Thread Gets to the True Source of Hunter Biden's Profane Attack on Journo Miranda Devine
Doug P.
Epstein's Live Coaching: How a Predator Schooled a Dem Congresswoman on Torpedoing Trump in Real Time
justmindy
Michelle Obama: Grow Up, Peasants—Then Maybe I’ll Grace You With a Presidential Run
justmindy
'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List
Gordon K
Interview or Interrogation? Scott Jennings Explains What Katie Couric Was Trying to Coax From Fetterman
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party Warren Squire
Advertisement