Bill Maher Has a Socialism vs. Capitalism History Lesson That Mamdani Voters and Dems Will Ignore

Despite what world history has taught us, the result of New York City's mayoral election has again proven that many still believe in the utopian promise of socialism and all the freebies and "fairness" it can bring about.

The Dem Party in general is being taken over by the socialist wing which has been growing rapidly over the last few years, and the election of Mamdani in NYC has emboldened the Left.

Bill Maher served up a bit of a warning for the Democrats about where this could be headed via a global lesson in socialism vs. capitalism. Watch:

“We’ve run this experiment many times, and the results are always obvious,” Maher said. He looked straight into the camera and delivered a blunt warning about Mamdani. “Democrats must recognize that Zohran Mamdani is the future of the party. Unfortunately, it’s the Republican Party.” “Here’s capitalist South Korea at night from space,” Maher presented, showing a country lit up and thriving. “Here’s socialist North Korea,” he followed, with the map pitch dark. “Yeah. In 1990, Venezuela was wealthier than Poland. But then Poland, finally free of Soviet style economics, went all in on capitalism and now their economy is as big as Japan and people there have high wages, low inflation, cars, vacations, homes.” “Meanwhile, Venezuela traded capitalism for Hugo Chavez’s socialism for the 21st century, which turned out to be like socialism in the last century or any century, a f*cking mess.” “It turned one of Latin America’s richest countries into one of its poorest. Low wages, high inflation, shortages, outages, 8 million people fleeing. If you think New York can somehow reinvent this wheel, you’re in for a rude awokening.”

The definition of insanity comes to mind with anyone who thinks that socialism will work this time.

As somebody once said, "capitalism is the worst economic system except for all others that have been tried."

Yep, Obama believed a lot of what Mamdani supports but was prudent enough to know it wouldn't sell on a national level so he kept his true nature to himself.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist who will be the next mayor of New York City, and he's fast becoming the face of the Democratic Party.

