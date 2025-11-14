Cory Booker Gets Introduced to Cory Booker After Blaming Trump for the Needlessly Cruel Shutdown

The shutdown is now over but the Democrat attempts to try and convince people they didn't see what they saw with their own eyes the entire time continue.

One of the most shameless Senate Democrats is Cory Booker, who is still trying to blame it all on Trump and the Republicans:

Trump’s weaponization of SNAP was needlessly cruel and lawless. How can Vance and Hegseth stand idly by while veterans went hungry? pic.twitter.com/MaSuuRqBZk — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 13, 2025

Cory Booker needs to again be introduced to Cory Booker:

You shut the government down. It was you who did that, Cory. https://t.co/4ay3RNfi4S — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 14, 2025D

Republicans voted 15 times to reopen the government. Booker voted 15 times against it. This gaslighting is off the charts. https://t.co/uQjbfYSjC1 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 14, 2025

Gaslighting and projection is Booker's specialty.

Booker wasn't even among the Dems who put the Senate vote at the 60 needed to send the CR back to the House for a final vote, which passed and reopened the government.

Here's a final self-awareness reminder for Booker of just one of the many times he voted for the "needlessly cruel" shutdown he laughably tries to pin on Trump and the Republicans:

You voted "no" to funding the government, including food assistance, on Tuesday.



A great first step would be for you to convince your Democrat colleagues to stop weaponizing hunger. pic.twitter.com/54wkzvNmud — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 2, 2025

Booker's vote was needlessly cruel, according to Booker.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points while Cory Booker tries to project all that onto Trump and the Republicans.

