Cory Booker Gets Introduced to Cory Booker After Blaming Trump for the Needlessly Cruel Shutdown

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on November 14, 2025
The shutdown is now over but the Democrat attempts to try and convince people they didn't see what they saw with their own eyes the entire time continue. 

One of the most shameless Senate Democrats is Cory Booker, who is still trying to blame it all on Trump and the Republicans: 

Cory Booker needs to again be introduced to Cory Booker: 

Gaslighting and projection is Booker's specialty. 

Booker wasn't even among the Dems who put the Senate vote at the 60 needed to send the CR back to the House for a final vote, which passed and reopened the government. 

Here's a final self-awareness reminder for Booker of just one of the many times he voted for the "needlessly cruel" shutdown he laughably tries to pin on Trump and the Republicans:

Booker's vote was needlessly cruel, according to Booker. 

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points while Cory Booker tries to project all that onto Trump and the Republicans.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

