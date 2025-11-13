VIP
X Users Resolve Elizabeth Warren and Zohran Mamdani's 'Billionaire Not Pictured' Problem for Them

Doug P. | 3:15 PM on November 13, 2025
ImgFlip

Senator Elizabeth Warren has previously claimed that her party doesn't need to suck up to billionaires in order to win elections. Yeah, we're still laughing at that one

Advertisement

Now Warren's got a new ratio-worthy take co-starring NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, and you guessed it -- they're pretending they don't like billionaires again: 

Democrats continue to pretend that the rich don't pay taxes, all while hoping nobody wonders how many of them got so much money off a career in "public service": 

Warren was presented with a "demonizing rich people" and "burning fossil fuels is an existential threat" twofer:

It's "D"ifferent when they do it!

As for Warren and Mamdani's "billionaire not pictured" sign, they were reminded that they have no problem with certain billionaires while they're pretending to "fight the oligarchy": 

Glad we could help fill in the missing picture, senator!

And we can be pretty sure that Warren has accountants and tax attorneys to help her squeeze out every possible deduction. 

That's what they do... unfortunately. 

What could possibly go wrong? 

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

