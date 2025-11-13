X Users Resolve Elizabeth Warren and Zohran Mamdani's 'Billionaire Not Pictured' Problem for Them

Senator Elizabeth Warren has previously claimed that her party doesn't need to suck up to billionaires in order to win elections. Yeah, we're still laughing at that one.

Now Warren's got a new ratio-worthy take co-starring NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, and you guessed it -- they're pretending they don't like billionaires again:

Tax the rich. Billionaire tears not pictured. pic.twitter.com/OfbxaJQUyv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 13, 2025

Democrats continue to pretend that the rich don't pay taxes, all while hoping nobody wonders how many of them got so much money off a career in "public service":

Warren was presented with a "demonizing rich people" and "burning fossil fuels is an existential threat" twofer:

How is that private jet life going? "Tax the rich." pic.twitter.com/EgiwFaKRW7 — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) November 13, 2025

It's "D"ifferent when they do it!

As for Warren and Mamdani's "billionaire not pictured" sign, they were reminded that they have no problem with certain billionaires while they're pretending to "fight the oligarchy":

1. You are rich.

2. Paid for by this billionaire. pic.twitter.com/6riYB7R8IY — Kristi Stahr 🇺🇲 (@KristiMStahr) November 13, 2025

Glad we could help fill in the missing picture, senator!

And we can be pretty sure that Warren has accountants and tax attorneys to help her squeeze out every possible deduction.

Three people who have created a grand total of zero jobs attacking people who have created countless jobs. https://t.co/NwEtqb1nyw — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) November 13, 2025

That's what they do... unfortunately.

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot worn by people who've never had real jobs stomping on your business—for ever. https://t.co/1b4K2YBSFM — Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) (@antoniogm) November 13, 2025

What could possibly go wrong?

