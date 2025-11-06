Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected...
Elizabeth Warren Says Dems Don't Need to Suck Up to Billionaires to Win, Heap Big BACKFIRE Ensues

Doug P. | 2:17 PM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Many Democrats are continuing to keep up the "we're fighting back against the billionaire oligarchs" charade even though the curtain was pulled back on that lie long ago, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren continues to try and make Republicans the "for the rich" party and not her own side.

Warren prefers to think the Democrats lying about making things affordable (how's that Affordable Care Act working out?) is what's the winning approach for Dems: 

Warren knows that cameras exist, right? 

As we all know, there are some billionaires who, for people like Warren, get an exception because the rules are "D"ifferent for them. 

We saw more evidence of that just this week:

Fight back against that billionaire oligarchy, Dems! Or at least keep lying about the effort. 

