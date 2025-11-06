Elizabeth Warren Says Dems Don't Need to Suck Up to Billionaires to Win, Heap Big BACKFIRE Ensues

Many Democrats are continuing to keep up the "we're fighting back against the billionaire oligarchs" charade even though the curtain was pulled back on that lie long ago, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren continues to try and make Republicans the "for the rich" party and not her own side.

Warren prefers to think the Democrats lying about making things affordable (how's that Affordable Care Act working out?) is what's the winning approach for Dems:

Don’t tell me that Democrats need to suck up to billionaires to win.



Democrats won elections on big policy ideas: universal child care, more affordable housing, reducing utility costs, lowering health care costs.



Affordability — not the billionaire agenda — won across America. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 6, 2025

Warren knows that cameras exist, right?

What are you talking about? Soros funded those elections… He’s one of the richest people on the planet! Stop lying & stop telling ppl ur an Indian. https://t.co/uTzh1bHf1A — Randy Sreden (@randysreden) November 6, 2025

As we all know, there are some billionaires who, for people like Warren, get an exception because the rules are "D"ifferent for them.

We saw more evidence of that just this week:

So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues!



Congrats, Mayor @ZohranKMamdani 🇺🇸🗽🌊 pic.twitter.com/nvR5Zb46TI — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 5, 2025

Fight back against that billionaire oligarchy, Dems! Or at least keep lying about the effort.

