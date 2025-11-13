'Visions of a Lawsuit'? Jen Psaki Walked Back Her Epstein Email Excitement About Trump in RECORD Time

BOOMITY: Bill O’Reilly Goes OFF, Sums Up Dems' Epstein Playbook to Smear Trump...
Doug P. | 10:43 AM on November 13, 2025
imgflip

The BBC is one of the latest media outlets facing a lawsuit from Donald Trump after they aired a deceptively edited video. Brian Stelter has noted that Trump has sued (and settled with in some cases) "vulnerable media companies," but if they're so vulnerable they should consider not being so egregiously dishonest. 

Earlier this month we saw another example of networks being fully aware of what can happen when their lies go wrong. This happened on The View:

Yes, The View is, in general, a joke, just not the "ha ha" kind. 

More recently, on MSNBC (or "BS NOW" or whatever they changed the name to) Jen Psaki seemed to self-correct before hearing from any network lawyers after making a comment about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Watch, via @WesternLensman: 

Warning, PIVOT in progress. 

Exactly. 

