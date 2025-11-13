'Visions of a Lawsuit'? Jen Psaki Walked Back Her Epstein Email Excitement About Trump in RECORD Time

The BBC is one of the latest media outlets facing a lawsuit from Donald Trump after they aired a deceptively edited video. Brian Stelter has noted that Trump has sued (and settled with in some cases) "vulnerable media companies," but if they're so vulnerable they should consider not being so egregiously dishonest.

Earlier this month we saw another example of networks being fully aware of what can happen when their lies go wrong. This happened on The View:

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg loses her mind after she’s handed a note to correct one of her lies that President Trump used the autopen to pardon individuals. “What the h*ll. It was a joke.”



pic.twitter.com/BeP9yButVC — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 3, 2025

Yes, The View is, in general, a joke, just not the "ha ha" kind.

More recently, on MSNBC (or "BS NOW" or whatever they changed the name to) Jen Psaki seemed to self-correct before hearing from any network lawyers after making a comment about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Watch, via @WesternLensman:

Jen Psaki gets too excited about the Epstein email hoax, says "other predators out there in addition to Trump” then hurriedly walks it back.



Visions of a lawsuit immediately danced in her head. pic.twitter.com/M7b0cmJDzk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

Warning, PIVOT in progress.

That U-turn left skid marks. 🤣 — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) November 13, 2025

the fact that pure panic hit as soon as she slipped tells you all you need to know about what this is — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

Exactly.

