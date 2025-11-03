Whoopi Goldberg Tears Up Note Giver to Her on The View After Trump Autopen 'Joke'

Foreign Interference? Jeremy Corbyn Hosts a Phone Bank for Zohran Mamdani
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on November 03, 2025
ABC

The View continues to air even though host Whoopi Goldberg just said a couple of days ago that President Donald Trump was a dictator. He's a benevolent dictator, though, allowing the harpies on The View to continue their attacks on him. On Monday, Goldberg was handed a note on-air — probably from ABC News' lawyers — warning her about claiming that Trump used an autopen to pardon individuals.

The post continues:

… Trump used an autopen to pardon... It was a joke ... Oh, come on."

Goldberg went on to say, "The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance."

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Exactly.

The hardest part of this job now is that Trump will sue you for defamation and likely settle out of court for millions. That wasn't a $16 million "joke."

***

