Whoopi Goldberg Tears Up Note Giver to Her on The View After Trump Autopen 'Joke'

The View continues to air even though host Whoopi Goldberg just said a couple of days ago that President Donald Trump was a dictator. He's a benevolent dictator, though, allowing the harpies on The View to continue their attacks on him. On Monday, Goldberg was handed a note on-air — probably from ABC News' lawyers — warning her about claiming that Trump used an autopen to pardon individuals.

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg loses her mind after she’s handed a note to correct one of her lies that President Trump used the autopen to pardon individuals. “What the h*ll. It was a joke.”



*Rips up the note*

pic.twitter.com/BeP9yButVC — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 3, 2025

NEW: The View's Whoopi Goldberg rips up a note that was handed to her after ABC forced her to issue a legal correction live.



The moment came after Goldberg claimed Trump was using an autopen.



"What the hell? What?" Goldberg said when she was handed the paper.



"We don't know if… pic.twitter.com/DNFpc2uhqR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 3, 2025

The post continues:

… Trump used an autopen to pardon... It was a joke ... Oh, come on."

Goldberg went on to say, "The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance."

Translation: "Please don't sue us for a joke which was never even funny to begin with." — Isaac (@IcedViews) November 3, 2025

Beautiful anguish, hatefully flailing and lashing about.

Delicious🤗 — Cb33880 (@Cb338801) November 4, 2025

These people can lie for years but can’t handle one damn correction. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) November 3, 2025

“The hardest thing about this job now” is getting the facts straight.



There, fixed it for you, Whoopi. — CHRIS KEBRITI (@cskebriti) November 3, 2025

The hardest thing about her job now is she can’t make shit up 100% of the time anymore. — M (@Mbirdman222) November 4, 2025

Aww.. Whoopi doesn’t like fact checking? What her “joke” told me, is she’s very aware that Joe Biden was unaware and she so badly wants to make it normal by saying “well, Trump.” — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) November 4, 2025

Exactly.

Whoopi going full live chaos mode 😂 Classic meltdown energy.

If you can’t handle a little fact-check, maybe stick to reading the teleprompter… or better yet, don’t. — MrSV (@AaVa161) November 3, 2025

The live legal corrections are the only reason to watch the show. — Martha Jenkins (@mistressyuna) November 4, 2025

It really is amazing to watch how much discomfort the truth brings these people. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 3, 2025

The hardest part of this job now is that Trump will sue you for defamation and likely settle out of court for millions. That wasn't a $16 million "joke."

