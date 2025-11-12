Politico Warns That Obamacare Could Soon Collapse (and Just GUESS Whose Fault It Will Be)

Everybody knows by now that the Affordable Care Act is possibly the most dishonestly and deceptively titled piece of legislation in the nation's history, perhaps followed closely by the Inflation Reduction Act. The former made health care costs go up and the latter did nothing to reduce inflation (quite the opposite if anything).

We learned yet again during the shutdown that the Democrats are desperate to try and tie Republicans to the failure of Obamacare by saying that not extending COVID-era subsidies will drive up costs, when in fact the ACA has done a great job on that front all on its own.

Whatever form the inevitable failure of Obamacare takes, we can be sure of one thing: Much of the media won't blame those who were the architects of the ACA or the Democrats who voted it into law. What we're going to hear is a lot of stuff like this from Politico:

Do these "journalists" even understand why people laugh out loud whenever one of their headlines ends with "experts say"?

Republicans are putting their own spin on subsidizing Americans’ health care: Route money away from insurers and put cash directly in consumers’ hands to give them more choice over their coverage. Economists and policy experts suspect President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers are presenting this alternative to extending the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies because they want to undermine or even replace Obamacare — something the party has repeatedly failed to do in the past.

Even if there is no "Trump plan" put into place we can be 100 percent sure the Dems and their media allies will blame him and other Republicans for any O-care collapse.

It’s almost like the ACA was built on a bed of lies. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) November 12, 2025

Fact check: TRUE.

Cue the claims of "ending healthcare." Just ignore the millions who never used it. They, too, will be denied access to something they don't use. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 12, 2025

Obamacare was a failure to begin with. Insurance rates went up and tax monies were used as “temporary” subsidies to fund it. The program was sold to voters using known lies by those who passed it. It has to be revised. pic.twitter.com/6Yn4EGOSzS — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) November 12, 2025

The ACA is not sustainable (obviously) and it's clear that much of the media will ultimately refuse to put the blame where it belongs.

