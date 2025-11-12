VIP
Sen. Mike Lee Has a GREAT Question After Report on 'Mostly Peaceful' Mob...
Bill de Blasio's Cross-Country Cheating Scandal: From Nomiki Konst to Mayor Mom Roxanna...
Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories
Joe Rogan’s Dire Warning: Leftists Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Death Are Driving America Straig...
Seattle's Nepo-Baby on Brink of Victory: Wilson Poised to Win in a Nail-Biter,...
Scott Jennings Confronts Young Dem Who’s Worried Venezuela Will Attack U.S. Over Blasted...
On-Air Arrogance: CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Her Job Is to Bring ‘The Facts’...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
VIP
‘No Kings’ Chief’s Political Group Plans to Primary All Democrats Who Voted to...
Joe Biden’s Surprise Visit to a Virginia Restaurant Creates a New Meme That...
Jasmine Crockett Says Her Big Mouth Requires a Bigger Security Detail but She...
UK: St. George’s Flags Are Creating ‘No Go’ Zones for NHS Workers
Stand-Up Comedian Tells Dems How to Fix Their Messaging Problem With One Joke
VIP
Pre-K Math Genius Labeled Social Failure: Report Card Ignites Parenting War

Politico Warns That Obamacare Could Soon Collapse (and Just GUESS Whose Fault It Will Be)

Doug P. | 9:53 AM on November 12, 2025
Twitchy

Everybody knows by now that the Affordable Care Act is possibly the most dishonestly and deceptively titled piece of legislation in the nation's history, perhaps followed closely by the Inflation Reduction Act. The former made health care costs go up and the latter did nothing to reduce inflation (quite the opposite if anything). 

Advertisement

We learned yet again during the shutdown that the Democrats are desperate to try and tie Republicans to the failure of Obamacare by saying that not extending COVID-era subsidies will drive up costs, when in fact the ACA has done a great job on that front all on its own. 

Whatever form the inevitable failure of Obamacare takes, we can be sure of one thing: Much of the media won't blame those who were the architects of the ACA or the Democrats who voted it into law. What we're going to hear is a lot of stuff like this from Politico: 

Do these "journalists" even understand why people laugh out loud whenever one of their headlines ends with "experts say"?

Republicans are putting their own spin on subsidizing Americans’ health care: Route money away from insurers and put cash directly in consumers’ hands to give them more choice over their coverage. 

Economists and policy experts suspect President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers are presenting this alternative to extending the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies because they want to undermine or even replace Obamacare — something the party has repeatedly failed to do in the past.

Even if there is no "Trump plan" put into place we can be 100 percent sure the Dems and their media allies will blame him and other Republicans for any O-care collapse. 

Recommended

Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories
Eric V.
Advertisement

Fact check: TRUE.

The ACA is not sustainable (obviously) and it's clear that much of the media will ultimately refuse to put the blame where it belongs. 

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories
Eric V.
Scott Jennings Confronts Young Dem Who’s Worried Venezuela Will Attack U.S. Over Blasted Drug Boats
Warren Squire
Sen. Mike Lee Has a GREAT Question After Report on 'Mostly Peaceful' Mob at Berkeley TPUSA Event
Doug P.
Joe Rogan’s Dire Warning: Leftists Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Death Are Driving America Straight to Civil War
justmindy
Bill de Blasio's Cross-Country Cheating Scandal: From Nomiki Konst to Mayor Mom Roxanna Valenzuela
justmindy
Joe Biden’s Surprise Visit to a Virginia Restaurant Creates a New Meme That Represents Us All
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories Eric V.
Advertisement