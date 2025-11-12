Here's a Side-by-Side of the Epstein Email House Dems Released vs. the Unredacted Version

Well, the latest congressional Democrat attempt to distract from the shutdown their party caused for a long time along with the Obamacare mess they created is imploding in real time.

Advertisement

The House Oversight Democrats released Jeffrey Epstein emails earlier today (which the media dutifully and instinctively picked up and ran with) that contained a redacted name. The problem? The name was public and hadn't been redacted until the doc drop from the Dems.

The reason the Dems redacted the name is now obvious: They didn't want anybody to look her first name up and come to the conclusion that the woman who was an Epstein victim had previously testified that she never saw Donald Trump do anything inappropriate.

If the Democrats really had something, why would they have tried to deceive in this manner? Byron York had a side-by-side comparison of the original vs. the version the Dems put out:

The Epstein email released by House Democrats, widely reproduced in the media, and the Epstein email released by House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/QartA7VuF1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 12, 2025

If you can't see the screenshots from @ByronYork above, here's the email that's already been released containing a name:

And for some reason the Democrats didn't want that first name out there to end up ruining the narrative they were going for. This is what the Dems put out for the media:





The only thing that surprises us a little is that the Oversight Dems didn't make the redaction say "TRUMP VICTIM."

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!