Dem Rep Rendered Speechless While CSPAN Caller Dropped Truth Nukes About the Shutdown AND O-care

There are two current main issues that the Democrats fully own: The shutdown and the unfolding disaster that is Obamacare. However, the Dems are trying to pin both of those things on Trump and the Republicans.

Advertisement

But we don't even need to make claims about the veracity of any of this, because the Democrats have done the work for us.

For example, when it comes to the shutdown, Sen. Ed Markey helpfully explained why his party owned it (until a few of his Dem colleagues decided to vote to pass the bill recently):

Senator Ed Markey and his Democrat colleagues want to keep the government shut down because they want to give healthcare to illegals.



MARKEY: "When John Thune brings that vote out tomorrow morning to open up the government... we are going to vote NO." pic.twitter.com/t1tKISnyuO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 7, 2025

And we already know that the Democrats fully own Obamacare:

As Nancy Pelosi said at the time, they had to "pass it to find out what's in it," and boy are we finding out what's in it.

The Democrats continue to try and blame the shutdown on Trump and the Republicans while also blaming them for what's become of the "Affordable" Care Act (being that deceptive in naming legislation shouldn't even be legal). Earlier a Dem member of the House was on CSPAN when a caller dropped some heavy reality checks, leaving the Rep speechless and looking a bit shell-shocked. Watch:

🔥BOOM: This caller on CSPAN just dropped a BOMB on Democrat Sam Liccardo.



His face says it all.



He knows the caller is right. pic.twitter.com/sxIaXGg44d — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2025

Liccardo looked like he wanted to get up and run out of the room.

The caller must was brutally honest and to the point.



Especially: "But I have a hard time paying more taxes . . . to subsidize people who are making more money than I am." — Name (@ProfWCT) November 12, 2025

And now the Democrats want to spend even more taxpayer dollars to prop up the abysmal failure that is Obamacare? No thanks.

*****

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!