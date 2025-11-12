Dem Rep Rendered Speechless While CSPAN Caller Dropped Truth Nukes About the Shutdown AND O-care

NYC Mayor-Elect's Wife Pushed 'Gaza Genocide' Lies to Influencers Just Days After October...
Doug P. | 3:08 PM on November 12, 2025
Meme screenshot

There are two current main issues that the Democrats fully own: The shutdown and the unfolding disaster that is Obamacare. However, the Dems are trying to pin both of those things on Trump and the Republicans.

But we don't even need to make claims about the veracity of any of this, because the Democrats have done the work for us. 

For example, when it comes to the shutdown, Sen. Ed Markey helpfully explained why his party owned it (until a few of his Dem colleagues decided to vote to pass the bill recently):

And we already know that the Democrats fully own Obamacare:

As Nancy Pelosi said at the time, they had to "pass it to find out what's in it," and boy are we finding out what's in it. 

The Democrats continue to try and blame the shutdown on Trump and the Republicans while also blaming them for what's become of the "Affordable" Care Act (being that deceptive in naming legislation shouldn't even be legal). Earlier a Dem member of the House was on CSPAN when a caller dropped some heavy reality checks, leaving the Rep speechless and looking a bit shell-shocked. Watch:

Liccardo looked like he wanted to get up and run out of the room. 

And now the Democrats want to spend even more taxpayer dollars to prop up the abysmal failure that is Obamacare? No thanks. 

