THERE It Is! Dem Sen. Ed Markey Helpfully Explains Why the Democrats Own the Shutdown

The government shutdown continues, and all the while many Democrats are still trying to blame Trump and the Republicans. Naturally they're getting plenty of assistance from the usual suspects in the media:

🚨 NEW STUDY: 87% of government shutdown coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC favored Democrats.



This isn't journalism it's propaganda. https://t.co/gR5sTzibzy — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 5, 2025

The propagandists who laughably call themselves "journalists" just keep on delivering for the Left.

But just occasionally a Democrat will come right out and admit which party is responsible for keeping the shutdown going, and Sen. Ed Markey did that very thing yesterday. Watch:

Senator Ed Markey and his Democrat colleagues want to keep the government shut down because they want to give healthcare to illegals.



MARKEY: "When John Thune brings that vote out tomorrow morning to open up the government... we are going to vote NO." pic.twitter.com/t1tKISnyuO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 7, 2025

So, "Schumer shutdown" it is!

Straight up Schumer ShutDown https://t.co/vBCwAkbn74 — Dainbrammage (@pat11827739) November 7, 2025

Even Axios is reporting that the Dems are the ones keeping the shutdown going:

Emboldened Democrats push to prolong government shutdown https://t.co/hhYwQ8nYyT — Axios (@axios) November 6, 2025

The Dems have admitted that workers who aren't getting paid and food assistance recipients are just "leverage" in their efforts that are keeping the government shut down.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

