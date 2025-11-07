THERE It Is! Dem Sen. Ed Markey Helpfully Explains Why the Democrats Own the Shutdown

Suffering Is KEY: Byron York Exposes Democrat Playbook, Shows WHY They're Actively Keeping...
Doug P. | 10:25 AM on November 07, 2025
Twitter

The government shutdown continues, and all the while many Democrats are still trying to blame Trump and the Republicans. Naturally they're getting plenty of assistance from the usual suspects in the media: 

The propagandists who laughably call themselves "journalists" just keep on delivering for the Left. 

But just occasionally a Democrat will come right out and admit which party is responsible for keeping the shutdown going, and Sen. Ed Markey did that very thing yesterday. Watch: 

So, "Schumer shutdown" it is!

Even Axios is reporting that the Dems are the ones keeping the shutdown going: 

The Dems have admitted that workers who aren't getting paid and food assistance recipients are just "leverage" in their efforts that are keeping the government shut down. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

