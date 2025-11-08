VIP
Joe Biden Shatters Projection Record by Accusing Trump of Profiting From His Office...
Dems Won't Like the Reason Bill Maher Isn't Joining Them in Clutching Pearls...
Zohran Mamdani Says 'My NYPD' (That He Wanted to Defund) Will Play No...
The Government is Shut Down and the Capitalist Capital of the World Will...
VIP
The Whine House: Michelle Obama Describes the Excruciating Torture of Makeup Teams and...
Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History...
TV Programming: Stephen Colbert Says Late-Night Talk Show Hosts’ Jobs Are No Laughing...
Claws Out! Starbucks Apologizes for Women Fighting Over Its Must-Have ‘Bearista’ Glass Cup...
Caught in the 'Crossfire': Dozens of Grand Jury Subpoenas Sent to Russian Collusion...
Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund...
Get Back Here! John Thune Announces Working Weekend for Senate Democrats and Republicans
'WORST OF THE WORST'! DHS Reality Checks Dems' 'Harrowing Footage of a Father'...
Sarah Longwell’s Hypocrisy Masterclass: Defending Biden’s Brain, Then Slamming Trump’s Age
VIP
Gift Horse Teeth-Checking: Food Pantry Diva Calls Free Groceries an Absolute Joke

AP Reports Truth About Narco-Terrorist Boats Is More 'Nuanced' Than Trump Says (Then Proves Him Right)

Doug P. | 11:50 AM on November 08, 2025
Meme screenshot

When it comes to fact checks from outlets like The Associated Press, Byron York has pointed out that whenever you see the word "nuanced" used in a story about something the Trump administration is doing, that is very telling.

Advertisement

In this case the AP fact check is about who and what is on the boats that have been destroyed: 

"Trump has accused boat crews of being narco-terrorists. The truth, AP found, is more nuanced."

The AP story basically portrays the drug runners as a few down on their luck guys trying to make ends meet. That's the "nuance" being served up. 

However, were they running drugs by boat? Apparently, yes: 

Recommended

Dems Won't Like the Reason Bill Maher Isn't Joining Them in Clutching Pearls Over Trump's WH Ballroom
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yet again there's another issue that's gone from "Trump's lying and is blowing up fishing boats" to "OK they're running drugs but aren't cartel members" and before too long we won't be surprised if there's an "alright they were cartel members but here's why the DoD shouldn't have been blowing them up." 

"Nonsense red herring" is the AP's middle name!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Won't Like the Reason Bill Maher Isn't Joining Them in Clutching Pearls Over Trump's WH Ballroom
Doug P.
Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History Books
Warren Squire
Claws Out! Starbucks Apologizes for Women Fighting Over Its Must-Have ‘Bearista’ Glass Cups
Warren Squire
Zohran Mamdani Says 'My NYPD' (That He Wanted to Defund) Will Play No Part in Assisting ICE
Doug P.
'WORST OF THE WORST'! DHS Reality Checks Dems' 'Harrowing Footage of a Father' Arrested by ICE
Doug P.
Joe Biden Shatters Projection Record by Accusing Trump of Profiting From His Office (I Mean, Come ON!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dems Won't Like the Reason Bill Maher Isn't Joining Them in Clutching Pearls Over Trump's WH Ballroom Doug P.
Advertisement