OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Torching Media Over Biden vs. Trump Coverage HIGHLY Impressed the Hungarian PM

As usual, this week brought with it Democrats and assorted lefties picking up on even more dishonest and disingenuous talking points.

The one in question for this story happened when President Trump said "I don't want to hear about affordability." Those are the only words the Left is focusing on because they're trying to paint some sort of ivory tower picture, but what Trump was saying is that the media and Dems suddenly are trying to make it sound like prices are way up after trying to spin the Biden economy as hunky-dory.

Trump had enough of the hack media spin today so he called White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt into his meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister that the press was covering.

President Trump and his entire Administration, from the NEC to Treasury to USDA, are working hard every day to address the affordability issues created by Joe Biden, who unleashed the worst inflation crisis in modern American history — something the liberal media barely blamed… pic.twitter.com/C4safTryW9 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 7, 2025

Here's that full post:

President Trump and his entire Administration, from the NEC to Treasury to USDA, are working hard every day to address the affordability issues created by Joe Biden, who unleashed the worst inflation crisis in modern American history — something the liberal media barely blamed the Democrats for over the past 4 years. In less than 10 short months, President Trump: Signed the largest middle-class tax cuts in American History, including No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security. Unleashed American energy dominance to help bring gasoline prices to the lowest in 5 years and also lower energy costs overall - and they will continue to fall! This is very important, because we know energy costs are the #1 driver of Inflation. Negotiated most-favored-nation-pricing agreements to lower prescription drug prices with 5 Big Pharma companies and counting! Cut 30 regulations for every new 1 on the books to remove unnecessary red tape and fuel small businesses. Wages rising at the fastest pace in 60 years. The cost of the typical new mortgage is down by nearly $3,000 dollars a year. The price of eggs, butter, ice cream, fresh fruit, cereal, fish, seafood, rice, pasta, and ham are all falling. And the best is yet to come. President Trump’s pro-growth policies are a proven formula to Make America Affordable Again. They worked in his first term, and they are slowly but surely working now. It’s the Democrats’ radical policies that create UNAFFORDABILITY - just look at the cost-of-living in California and New York!

Leavitt's handling of the Fake News Media impressed Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban:

After @PressSec COOKED the Fake News over their false claims about affordability, @PM_ViktorOrban asked @POTUS if he could hire her.



"Please don't leave us Karoline." 😂 pic.twitter.com/DcdNw3NElz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 7, 2025

Thank you Prime Minister Orban for being so kind, but I’m staying right here! 😊🇺🇸 https://t.co/0Cw9IsElpG — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 7, 2025

Sorry, Mr. Prime Minister.

Karoline is the best press secretary — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 7, 2025

PM Orban certainly has eyes for talent! — Eway Zhan (@EwayZhan) November 7, 2025

He does. Now if only more media outlets could find some actual journalists (as if).

