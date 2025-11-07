Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on...
Peak Loser Energy: Ryan Grim Threatens to Block Grok Like a Toddler Swearing...
Sec. Hegseth Goes Full Beast Mode at Patriot Awards: No More DEI, Drag,...
Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Heal...
VIP
Mike Johnson: Nancy Pelosi’s Retirement Means the Democrats’ New Radicals Are Pushing Out...
VIP
Now Jury Approved ... Sandwich Siege: Prepping the Sub Launcher for the Next...
VIP
Sky News Investigates Elon Musk and His Pushing of British ‘Far-Right’ Propaganda on...
Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’
From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused...
'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary
GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass...
KJP Tells Dean Obeidallah That the Media Covers Trump 'Differently' and It Is...
Kanye West's Redemption: Apology to Rabbi and Jewish Community Sparks Hope and Praise

'Not the Best Pitch': Rep. Chip Roy Translates Dem Senator's Admission About Obamacare

Doug P. | 9:28 AM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate Democrats are continuing to extend the "Schumer shutdown" by blocking a CR that would immediately reopen the federal government and pay federal workers, all while the number of delays at airports around the country are increasing. 

Advertisement

Yesterday the Dems rejected yet another proposal:

Democratic support for a potential deal to reopen the government has crumbled because of deep mistrust among Senate Democrats over whether they can trust President Trump to act in good faith to extend health insurance subsidies or to stop firing federal workers. 

Senate Democrats on Thursday rejected an emerging proposal to reopen the government that would have linked a stopgap funding bill known as a continuing resolution to three full-year appropriations bills funding military construction, veterans’ affairs, the Department of Agriculture and the legislative branch.

However, there was one Democrat who was willing to admit that Obamacare did not bring down the cost of healthcare or health insurance:

Recommended

Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on Kasie Hunt's Face Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Advertisement

And by "we" Welch means the Democrats, because no Republicans voted in favor of the mess that is the ironically titled "Affordable Care Act."

Congressman Chip Roy of Texas translated what Welch said the following way: 

"Let us spend a lot more money to 'fix' the system we broke" has "definition of insanity" written all over it, but since these are Democrats we're talking about that's not a surprising request.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on Kasie Hunt's Face Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Dodges Lightning on CNN As Democrat Laughably Claims Obamacare Lowered Healthcare Costs
Warren Squire
Peak Loser Energy: Ryan Grim Threatens to Block Grok Like a Toddler Swearing Off Naptime Forever
justmindy
Sec. Hegseth Goes Full Beast Mode at Patriot Awards: No More DEI, Drag, or Climate Nonsense
justmindy
From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban
justmindy
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Suggests Trump Hire Nancy Pelosi for This JOB and LOOK on Kasie Hunt's Face Is PRICELESS Sam J.
Advertisement