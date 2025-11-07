'Not the Best Pitch': Rep. Chip Roy Translates Dem Senator's Admission About Obamacare

The Senate Democrats are continuing to extend the "Schumer shutdown" by blocking a CR that would immediately reopen the federal government and pay federal workers, all while the number of delays at airports around the country are increasing.

Advertisement

Yesterday the Dems rejected yet another proposal:

Democratic support for a potential deal to reopen the government has crumbled because of deep mistrust among Senate Democrats over whether they can trust President Trump to act in good faith to extend health insurance subsidies or to stop firing federal workers. Senate Democrats on Thursday rejected an emerging proposal to reopen the government that would have linked a stopgap funding bill known as a continuing resolution to three full-year appropriations bills funding military construction, veterans’ affairs, the Department of Agriculture and the legislative branch.

However, there was one Democrat who was willing to admit that Obamacare did not bring down the cost of healthcare or health insurance:

Democrat Senator Peter Welch on Obamacare: "We did fail to bring down the cost of healthcare." pic.twitter.com/Vt9tCP78oJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2025

And by "we" Welch means the Democrats, because no Republicans voted in favor of the mess that is the ironically titled "Affordable Care Act."

Congressman Chip Roy of Texas translated what Welch said the following way:

“We screwed healthcare up, so give us $400B more to funnel to insurance companies or we’ll keep shutting down the government” is not the best pitch https://t.co/s3b9dHYWxM — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 6, 2025

"Let us spend a lot more money to 'fix' the system we broke" has "definition of insanity" written all over it, but since these are Democrats we're talking about that's not a surprising request.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!