Karoline Leavitt Points Out What the WH Is Up Against When It Comes to the Propaganda Press

The Democrats continue to use the "Republicans control the White House and all of Congress so the shutdown is their fault" line, all while hoping their stenographers in the media will run with that without pointing out how things work in the Senate. The Democrats continue to block the CR that would reopen the government immediately, but perhaps half the country thinks Trump and the Republicans are to blame.

The biased nature of media coverage, in this case coming from the networks, does not of course escape the attention of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who shared a Media Research Center/Newsbusters analysis of just how much water carrying is done on behalf of the Democrats:

This is what we are up against! https://t.co/rYbfh3ukBq — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 6, 2025

Amazing, but unfortunately not surprising:

🚨 NEW STUDY: 87% of government shutdown coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC favored Democrats.



This isn't journalism it's propaganda. https://t.co/gR5sTzibzy — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 5, 2025

Some of the networks might see that and wonder why they're not over 90 percent in favor of the Dems.

These are the kinds of lies by omission that the MRC spotted:

For example, in an October 30 report on NBC Nightly News, senior correspondent Tom Costello noted: “Delta and United [Airlines] also urged Congress to pass a clean resolution, known as a CR, to end the shutdown.” But at no point did Costello clarify that these two airlines just had effectively endorsed the efforts of Congressional Republicans, encouraging Senate Democrats to settle for a continuing resolution. All viewers heard was that they were “urging Congress,” giving the false impression that the continuing resolution faced bipartisan opposition. (The following morning on Today, Costello did note that the airlines had endorsed the GOP position, but that detail never made it into an evening newscast).

Ah, "journalism"!

Soviet Tass / Pravda media was more honest than our own legacy media. Pathetic!! https://t.co/Y2lqQBgUmc — MichaelTetrick (@MichaelTetrick) November 6, 2025

North Korean State Media might tell them to take it down a notch so it isn't quite as obvious. But the MSM doesn't really seem to care.

