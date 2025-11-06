Bill Melugin Calls BS on Dem Claims That ICE is 'Kidnapping' Anybody

The media/Dem circle of narrative life continued this week after another story was teed up for the Left in this fashion:

#BREAKING Video captures daycare teacher detained by ICE agents on Chicago’s North Side https://t.co/2QZIrh7CBk pic.twitter.com/KBApt5HPGl — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 5, 2025

If you're thinking there's more to that story you'd be right, but that's not necessary when you're a Democrat looking to portray ICE as an out-of-control gestapo, like Rep. Chuy Garcia did:

Today, ICE kidnapped a teacher inside a daycare, in front of little children and parents. This is not making us safer. This brutality needs to stop! https://t.co/vXMkxG3IbS — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) November 5, 2025

As usual, we've run across another story the media fails to provide context for which by design gives Democrats another bogus narrative to run with.

Yesterday, the Assistant Homeland Security Director explained the parts of the story the media and Dems aren't highlighting:

Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia. Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside. The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity. The vehicle is registered to in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop. Facts including criminality and information on the male assailant are forthcoming and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available.

In addition to that, Fox News' Bill Melugin cited Garcia's post as evidence that the Democrats don't even believe their own BS about ICE which is at the same time putting officers in danger:

If politicians truly believed ICE arrests were kidnappings, a serious felony, they would be filing police reports for kidnapping & seeking prosecution.



Instead, it has become a charged word used to describe any immigration enforcement arrest they disagree with. https://t.co/vlO93Fd2QP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2025

Exactly. And if the Dems and media truly thought ICE's actions are so horrific they wouldn't be regularly engaging in lying by omission.

The left are overly using words that used to mean something when you heard them, now they mean nothing and that is terrible — LilMcRed (@LilMcRed1) November 6, 2025

Kind of like "democracy."

Apparently enforcement of the law is the real crime — Jared (@Jar3d__) November 6, 2025

Remember "no one is above the law"? Neither do the Democrats who used to say that constantly.

