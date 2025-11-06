Bill Melugin Calls BS on Dem Claims That ICE is 'Kidnapping' Anybody

Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing...
Doug P. | 11:03 AM on November 06, 2025
Twitchy

The media/Dem circle of narrative life continued this week after another story was teed up for the Left in this fashion: 

If you're thinking there's more to that story you'd be right, but that's not necessary when you're a Democrat looking to portray ICE as an out-of-control gestapo, like Rep. Chuy Garcia did: 

As usual, we've run across another story the media fails to provide context for which by design gives Democrats another bogus narrative to run with.

Yesterday, the Assistant Homeland Security Director explained the parts of the story the media and Dems aren't highlighting

Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia.  

Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over.  

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside.  

The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity.

The vehicle is registered to in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop.  

Facts including criminality and information on the male assailant are forthcoming and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available.

In addition to that, Fox News' Bill Melugin cited Garcia's post as evidence that the Democrats don't even believe their own BS about ICE which is at the same time putting officers in danger: 

Exactly. And if the Dems and media truly thought ICE's actions are so horrific they wouldn't be regularly engaging in lying by omission. 

Kind of like "democracy."

Remember "no one is above the law"? Neither do the Democrats who used to say that constantly. 

*****

