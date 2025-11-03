Chuck Schumer Saying Dems Might File a Complaint Over Trump's 60 Minutes Interview Ends in Embarrassment

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Doug P. | 8:55 AM on November 03, 2025
Meme

Thanks to President Trump's interview on "60 Minutes" that aired last night, the Democrats and lefty media have a hot new talking point: To pretend that what happened with Trump's interview is remotely comparable to when Kamala Harris appeared on the CBS program. The dishonest attempts go something like this: 

And you can't have a dishonest narrative taking place without Sen. Chuck "Shutdown" Schumer getting in on some of that action:

As usual these Dems are hoping nobody is capable of understanding the difference because all Chuck does is lie: 

To get the full video of the Harris interview released was like pulling teeth (because they knew it would be obvious that it was deceptively edited to help her out heading into the election) but Team Trump immediately put out the full interview with no cuts: 

Another lefty narrative bites the dust, but they'll keep trying. 

No, Schumer never stops lying. That's his job. 

Here's a better idea for Chuck:

We don't call it the "Schumer shutdown" for nothing!

