Chuck Schumer Saying Dems Might File a Complaint Over Trump's 60 Minutes Interview Ends in Embarrassment

Thanks to President Trump's interview on "60 Minutes" that aired last night, the Democrats and lefty media have a hot new talking point: To pretend that what happened with Trump's interview is remotely comparable to when Kamala Harris appeared on the CBS program. The dishonest attempts go something like this:

So CBS settled Trump’s lawsuit where he frivolously sued because they edited Kamala Harris’s interview so it would fit into their air time.



Then CBS does a 73 minute interview of Trump where they made big edits from the version that was broadcast.



They aired 28 of 73 minutes. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2025

60 Minutes did not air the part where Trump discusses his success in extorting the network and calls them Fake News. This edit is harmful to me and I’m considering suing. pic.twitter.com/9AkYAJ1ELh — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 3, 2025

And you can't have a dishonest narrative taking place without Sen. Chuck "Shutdown" Schumer getting in on some of that action:

Maybe I should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged 60 Minutes interview.



It will use the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 3, 2025

As usual these Dems are hoping nobody is capable of understanding the difference because all Chuck does is lie:

The Trump team has already published the entire interview video.



The Kamala team and CBS refused to release the full interview transcript, much less the video.



That you don’t understand the difference may explain your current approval rating. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 3, 2025

To get the full video of the Harris interview released was like pulling teeth (because they knew it would be obvious that it was deceptively edited to help her out heading into the election) but Team Trump immediately put out the full interview with no cuts:

See President Donald J. Trump's FULL interview on @60Minutes — all 73+ minutes, without the network's edits and cuts.



WATCH IN FULL: pic.twitter.com/i95cQ3Gqei — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 3, 2025

Another lefty narrative bites the dust, but they'll keep trying.

The full video is available to watch. Do you ever stop lying? https://t.co/2W1a0Vc5Fo — Spaceman Zients (@SpacemanZients) November 3, 2025

No, Schumer never stops lying. That's his job.

Here's a better idea for Chuck:

what if instead you opened the government and stopped starving poor people? — Mike Solana (@micsolana) November 3, 2025

We don't call it the "Schumer shutdown" for nothing!

*****

