Karine Jean-Pierre's Testimony Pins 'Cheap Fake' Spin About Biden on the Media (Plus MORE BS Detected)

Many Democrats and media types who were complicit in pushing the "sharp as a tack" talking point when Joe Biden was still in the White House while dismissing videos showing him lost or confused as "cheap fakes" have since done a one-eighty, but not Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden's former press secretary is still trying to pretend that what we all saw and heard with our own eyes and ears wasn't real, and that became even more obvious after House Oversight released some video from her recent testimony.

KJP is sticking to her guns yet again:

Karine Jean-Pierre wildly says she couldn’t recall a single video of Biden freezing or appearing confused: House transcript https://t.co/rihgp6cBoT pic.twitter.com/1lAtxMXTLW — New York Post (@nypost) November 1, 2025

From the NY Post:

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre incredibly claimed she couldn’t recall a single video of former President Joe Biden appearing confused or freezing during her testimony to the House Oversight Committee last month, a newly released video and transcript reveal. Jean-Pierre infamously accused The Post and other outlets in June 2024 of promoting “cheap fakes” by reporting on video footage of Biden, then 81, wandering away and looking confused during events with world leaders. The ex-White House official was pressed on those claims during her Sept. 12 closed-door interview with the Republican-led panel, which released a video recording and full transcript of the hearing this week.

As a matter of fact, Jean-Pierre pinned the "cheap fakes" narrative on the media and said the Biden press office just picked up on it. In other words, as we all know, it was a team effort between the Dems and media (but we're used to that). Watch:

WHAT IS A CHEAP FAKE? We asked Karine Jean-Pierre.



She tells us it was a term "coined by the media" of videos creating an "illusion" of Biden that was "not real."



WE ASKED: "Are there videos of Joe Biden appearing confused or frozen that are real?"



KJP: "Not that I recall." pic.twitter.com/fbaDM2Jqoh — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 31, 2025

"Not that I recall" is a big thing among former Biden staffers who are being asked about what we now know was the autopen presidency.

She literally called them “cheap fakes.”



Did she not watch them before coming to that conclusion? https://t.co/eHm8CpNtHE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 1, 2025

She's still lying after all these years. But the media was "D"utiful as always:

Not only did no one in the media question what was the “deep fake” they ran with it as “news”. pic.twitter.com/nDg7fPJxJ0 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) October 31, 2025

Laughably, some of those in the media who helped the Biden White House push the "cheap fakes" BS are now trying to point out that there was indeed some sort of coverup taking place. All they need to do is go look in a mirror to find out who was partially responsible for that.

The veil is being lifted in real time. https://t.co/BggGQauGDf — OGAn0n661 (@OgAn0n661) October 31, 2025

KJP obviously has no intention of giving up on the lies.

Dear Lord. @megynkelly



Please do a dramatic reenactment of this. https://t.co/VdSNDCY1fB — Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) October 31, 2025

That would be amazing.

*****

