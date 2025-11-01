Who is Brad Slager? Joe Walsh Gets an Epic X Smackdown at the...
Petrifying! Model Heidi Klum Dons Mythical Medusa Costume With Writhing Snakes for NYC...
The Horror! Cringeworthy AI-Slop Andrew Cuomo ‘Zohran Halloween’ Ad Feels Like a Campaign...
Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in...
Clueless & Jobless: Pair 'Didn't Ask' for Kids They Made, Now Beg Taxpayers...
VIP
On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now
VP JD Vance Just Fat-Faced the Meme and Stole Halloween—Libs in Shambles
Zohran Mamdani Says His Sunny Socialism Will Bring Americans to NYC and Make...
VIP
From Reality Star to Firestorm Crusader: Spencer Pratt Takes on Newsom Over Palisades...
Dem Senator Trips Over Chuck Schumer While Saying 'It Shouldn't Take a Court...
Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email
Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived

Karine Jean-Pierre's Testimony Pins 'Cheap Fake' Spin About Biden on the Media (Plus MORE BS Detected)

Doug P. | 9:16 AM on November 01, 2025
Sarah D.

Many Democrats and media types who were complicit in pushing the "sharp as a tack" talking point when Joe Biden was still in the White House while dismissing videos showing him lost or confused as "cheap fakes" have since done a one-eighty, but not Karine Jean-Pierre. 

Advertisement

Biden's former press secretary is still trying to pretend that what we all saw and heard with our own eyes and ears wasn't real, and that became even more obvious after House Oversight released some video from her recent testimony.

KJP is sticking to her guns yet again: 

From the NY Post

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre incredibly claimed she couldn’t recall a single video of former President Joe Biden appearing confused or freezing during her testimony to the House Oversight Committee last month, a newly released video and transcript reveal. 

Jean-Pierre infamously accused The Post and other outlets in June 2024 of promoting “cheap fakes” by reporting on video footage of Biden, then 81, wandering away and looking confused during events with world leaders. 

The ex-White House official was pressed on those claims during her Sept. 12 closed-door interview with the Republican-led panel, which released a video recording and full transcript of the hearing this week.

Recommended

Who is Brad Slager? Joe Walsh Gets an Epic X Smackdown at the Hand of Townhall's Enigmatic Columnist
Eric V.
Advertisement

As a matter of fact, Jean-Pierre pinned the "cheap fakes" narrative on the media and said the Biden press office just picked up on it. In other words, as we all know, it was a team effort between the Dems and media (but we're used to that). Watch: 

"Not that I recall" is a big thing among former Biden staffers who are being asked about what we now know was the autopen presidency. 

She's still lying after all these years. But the media was "D"utiful as always: 

Advertisement

Laughably, some of those in the media who helped the Biden White House push the "cheap fakes" BS are now trying to point out that there was indeed some sort of coverup taking place. All they need to do is go look in a mirror to find out who was partially responsible for that. 

KJP obviously has no intention of giving up on the lies. 

That would be amazing.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who is Brad Slager? Joe Walsh Gets an Epic X Smackdown at the Hand of Townhall's Enigmatic Columnist
Eric V.
Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House
Warren Squire
Petrifying! Model Heidi Klum Dons Mythical Medusa Costume With Writhing Snakes for NYC Halloween Bash
Warren Squire
Clueless & Jobless: Pair 'Didn't Ask' for Kids They Made, Now Beg Taxpayers to Feed Their Mystery Brood
justmindy
The Horror! Cringeworthy AI-Slop Andrew Cuomo ‘Zohran Halloween’ Ad Feels Like a Campaign Giving Up
Warren Squire
Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is a Maddening Parade of Lies
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Who is Brad Slager? Joe Walsh Gets an Epic X Smackdown at the Hand of Townhall's Enigmatic Columnist Eric V.
Advertisement