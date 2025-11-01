Gavin Newsom Takes a Jab at Trump's 'Great Gatsby Party' and KOs Himself Instead

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone out of his way lately to make everybody wonder if he had any sense of self-awareness surgically removed at an early age.
President Trump had a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago last night, and you probably guessed what the narrative immediately became:
Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 1, 2025
He does not give a damn about you. pic.twitter.com/QVGtkqwHdF
Is the president not supposed to host any events because Chuck Schumer refuses to stop blocking the CR that would end the shutdown?
Also, Gavin Newsom should meet Gavin Newsom:
Gavin ate dinner at the French laundry while he demanded his citizens stay locked in their homes pic.twitter.com/WBqBd5Jfqq— Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) November 1, 2025
He no doubt hopes everybody forgot about that. We haven't.
This you, @GavinNewsom? https://t.co/etNwYN2kpq pic.twitter.com/WB0d8h0g6N— Adam Heffner (@AdamHeff) November 1, 2025
Yep, that was him!
This is still worse. Everyone knows you live by...— Rick 🇺🇸 (@50hidalgo47) November 1, 2025
Laws for thee and not me
You can't run away from this. When the state and the country was under strict rules your pompous a§ŝ don't think laws apply to you. pic.twitter.com/fOX5MJkFLv
This idiot thinks we don’t remember what he did 😅 rules for thee not for me https://t.co/pi1ZwivbU9 pic.twitter.com/FIoD4ojjlS— XJuan (@XboxJuan4K) November 1, 2025
As usual, Newsom should have decided to sit this one out but just couldn't help himself.
