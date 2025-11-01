Gavin Newsom Takes a Jab at Trump's 'Great Gatsby Party' and KOs Himself Instead

VIP
Doug P. | 10:57 AM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone out of his way lately to make everybody wonder if he had any sense of self-awareness surgically removed at an early age. 

President Trump had a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago last night, and you probably guessed what the narrative immediately became:

Is the president not supposed to host any events because Chuck Schumer refuses to stop blocking the CR that would end the shutdown?

Also, Gavin Newsom should meet Gavin Newsom:

He no doubt hopes everybody forgot about that. We haven't. 

Yep, that was him!

As usual, Newsom should have decided to sit this one out but just couldn't help himself.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

