House Oversight Releases Video Proof the Previous Admin Was the Autopen Presidency

Doug P. | 12:13 PM on October 29, 2025
Meme screenshot

Despite the fact that Americans saw and heard Joe Biden's words and actions during the four years he was in office, some Democrats continue to go with the "he's sharp as a tack" angle. Now the Left's trying to project that onto Trump:

Meanwhile, we know what we saw and heard during the previous administration. 

Not only do we know that Biden wasn't really in charge, but that an autopen scandal was taking place. The actual "scandal" part of that lies in the answer to the question "who was running the autopen?" 

A lot of Dems don't want the answer to that question to get out. The House Oversight Committee Republicans posted a video about the coverup: 

The country basically didn't have a president for a few years and the Dems are trying to pretend everything was normal and perfectly fine. 

For now, the presidential order is accurately on display: 

Yep, that sums it up perfectly. Now some accountability would be nice. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

