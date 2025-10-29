House Oversight Releases Video Proof the Previous Admin Was the Autopen Presidency

Despite the fact that Americans saw and heard Joe Biden's words and actions during the four years he was in office, some Democrats continue to go with the "he's sharp as a tack" angle. Now the Left's trying to project that onto Trump:

Advertisement

Reddit literally pretended Biden was “sharp as a tack” when he was making gaffs like this daily.



The hypocrisy is so hilarious pic.twitter.com/b1nvmA5P7Y — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 29, 2025

Meanwhile, we know what we saw and heard during the previous administration.

Not only do we know that Biden wasn't really in charge, but that an autopen scandal was taking place. The actual "scandal" part of that lies in the answer to the question "who was running the autopen?"

A lot of Dems don't want the answer to that question to get out. The House Oversight Committee Republicans posted a video about the coverup:

Joe Biden WAS NOT running the show.



Our new report EXPOSES how Biden's decline was real and his aides covered it up.



Aides didn't even know WHO was operating the autopen to sign official documents and pardons.



Watch the truth they tried to bury 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/WkQsy5k6uC — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 28, 2025

The country basically didn't have a president for a few years and the Dems are trying to pretend everything was normal and perfectly fine.

Joe Biden was unfit to serve in the distinguished office of President of the United States.



He was not capable of running the most powerful country in the world, and his staff knew it.



Dr. Jill, Kevin O’Connor, Karine Jean-Pierre, and MANY more deceived Americans for years. https://t.co/0XYomVMnsJ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 28, 2025

For now, the presidential order is accurately on display:

President Trump nailed it. pic.twitter.com/vmflJKfBgl — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) October 28, 2025

Yep, that sums it up perfectly. Now some accountability would be nice.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!