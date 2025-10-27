WaPo's East Wing Spin Makes It Sound Like Trump Tore Down Mt. Rushmore AND the Statue of Liberty

The "No Kings" thing must not have resonated for Democrats because they quickly moved on to a fresh outrage, which of course is President Trump's East Wing reconstruction and the eventual addition of a ballroom (not to mention continued attempts to blame Republicans for the Schumer shutdown).

The usual suspects in the media have of course been happy to try and help the Dems carry that narrative ball down the field as far as possible.

That effort continues in the Washington Post, which had this rather over-the-top take on the situation:

It’s incredible how he makes them say things like this. They’ve completely lost the plot. pic.twitter.com/aaOOzvgslL — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) October 26, 2025

The New York Times recently had an obituary of sorts for the East Wing, and this is the Post's contribution:

It’s a saying famously attributed to Betty Ford: “If the West Wing is the mind of the nation, then the East Wing is the heart.” The East Wing is now gone — both literally and figuratively. Beyond the outraged tweets, the stark images of a wrecking ball to the White House and the optics of President Donald Trump erecting a $300 million ballroom in the midst of a government shutdown is the loss of a historic part of one of the most famous buildings in the world. What does it all mean, exactly?

Here's how it ends:

Farewell, East Wing. Gone but never forgotten. History is the persistent guardian of memory.

They know it's going to be rebuilt along with an additional ballroom, right?

Good grief, no one ever seriously thought of the East Wing of the White House as "the heart" of America. https://t.co/YmIbclQ6Tp — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 27, 2025

We're suddenly expected to believe that Trump has torn down Mt. Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty.

They’ve never had the plot. This just exposes them finally — Ben Smith (@BenSmithDC) October 26, 2025

It’s incredible that this made it to publication. What do you mean “the heart of the nation?” What could that possibly mean? Who has literally ever said that? — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) October 26, 2025

And that piece is by a Post reporter, and not in the op-ed section.

Did anyone outside the Beltway even know there was an East Wing? https://t.co/1yZKRO3Clp — CTIronman (@CTIronman) October 27, 2025

The corporate media views part of its job to make average people freak out about things they've never really much thought about before.

