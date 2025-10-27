WaPo's East Wing Spin Makes It Sound Like Trump Tore Down Mt. Rushmore AND the Statue of Liberty

Charles C.W. Cooke Shows Us How It's DONE When Calling Democrats OUT Over...
Doug P. | 12:02 PM on October 27, 2025
meme

The "No Kings" thing must not have resonated for Democrats because they quickly moved on to a fresh outrage, which of course is President Trump's East Wing reconstruction and the eventual addition of a ballroom (not to mention continued attempts to blame Republicans for the Schumer shutdown).

Advertisement

The usual suspects in the media have of course been happy to try and help the Dems carry that narrative ball down the field as far as possible.

That effort continues in the Washington Post, which had this rather over-the-top take on the situation: 

The New York Times recently had an obituary of sorts for the East Wing, and this is the Post's contribution:

It’s a saying famously attributed to Betty Ford: “If the West Wing is the mind of the nation, then the East Wing is the heart.” 

The East Wing is now gone — both literally and figuratively. Beyond the outraged tweets, the stark images of a wrecking ball to the White House and the optics of President Donald Trump erecting a $300 million ballroom in the midst of a government shutdown is the loss of a historic part of one of the most famous buildings in the world. What does it all mean, exactly?

Here's how it ends:

Farewell, East Wing. Gone but never forgotten. History is the persistent guardian of memory.

They know it's going to be rebuilt along with an additional ballroom, right? 

We're suddenly expected to believe that Trump has torn down Mt. Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty. 

And that piece is by a Post reporter, and not in the op-ed section. 

The corporate media views part of its job to make average people freak out about things they've never really much thought about before. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

