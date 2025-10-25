NY Times Trips HARD Over Biden During Attempt to Help Dems Sound Trump 'Voter Suppression' Alarm

Schumer Shuts Down Government to Appease 'Left-Wing Nutty Base'
Doug P. | 12:29 PM on October 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

A presidential administration monitoring state elections is nothing new, but once again we're going to be expected to believe otherwise at the request of Democrats:

This is where the New York Times comes in to try and help forward that talking point: 

An administration monitoring state elections? That's unprecedented!

Wait, no it isn't: 

From the DOJ website, November 1, 2024, when Biden and Harris were still in office:

The Justice Department announced today that it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states for the Nov. 5 general election.

The Justice Department enforces federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all eligible citizens to access the ballot. The department regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country.

We don't recall a lot of "there are concerns about voter suppression" takes from the MSM back then. 

It's the usual "according to Democrats" framing that the media often uses to help forward that party's preferred narratives. Now that we've noticed maybe it'll become "Republicans pounce." 

