NY Times Trips HARD Over Biden During Attempt to Help Dems Sound Trump 'Voter Suppression' Alarm

A presidential administration monitoring state elections is nothing new, but once again we're going to be expected to believe otherwise at the request of Democrats:

Gavin Newsom says Trump’s DOJ has “no business” monitoring California’s elections pic.twitter.com/xUa1eDuSlH — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 25, 2025

This is where the New York Times comes in to try and help forward that talking point:

Breaking News: The Trump administration said it would monitor elections in California and New Jersey, which Democrats called an attempt at voter suppression. https://t.co/ilDETozwBY — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 25, 2025

An administration monitoring state elections? That's unprecedented!

Wait, no it isn't:

Oh, but it was totally cool when Biden did it. https://t.co/TD2CiqM9zE pic.twitter.com/cnos0gGJ9E — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 25, 2025

From the DOJ website, November 1, 2024, when Biden and Harris were still in office:

The Justice Department announced today that it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions in 27 states for the Nov. 5 general election. The Justice Department enforces federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all eligible citizens to access the ballot. The department regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country.

We don't recall a lot of "there are concerns about voter suppression" takes from the MSM back then.

Then nothing to worry about if the elections are being conducted properly 🤷🏻‍♀️ — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) October 25, 2025

Yes, they’re attempting to suppress invalid and illegal votes. — Nunya (@imtweetn) October 25, 2025

How is it voter suppression if they are voting legally? — seansmegaphone (@seansmegaphone) October 25, 2025

It's the usual "according to Democrats" framing that the media often uses to help forward that party's preferred narratives. Now that we've noticed maybe it'll become "Republicans pounce."

