ABC News' Post About What Trump 'Will Likely Name His New $300 Million WH Ballroom' vs. Story Headline

When it comes to President Trump's East Wing renovation and the new ballroom that will soon be constructed, ABC News is doing their share of the heavy lifting when it comes to spinning the project in their stories. That heavy lifting includes satellite analyses like they're trying to find Bin Laden in Zero Dark Thirty, except instead ABC's searching for narrative material for the Democrats:

Satellite images show that President Trump's project to build a $300 million grand ballroom appears to have removed two historic magnolia trees on the White House grounds, as well as the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden. https://t.co/DyKNsOvhCX — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2025

Too bad they can't use that satellite to search for what objective journalism looks like.

But ABC has already moved to a slightly different narrative on the same topic, and that's what the new White House ballroom might be called:

President Trump will likely name his new $300 million White House ballroom after himself, according to senior administration officials. https://t.co/enQi8HL2lE pic.twitter.com/Z4ILN1OwGZ — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2025

Is that so?

Well, not really if you read... the story ABC linked in that post:

How weird - this is the title of the article once you click through it. pic.twitter.com/OyarwJhp59 — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) October 25, 2025

You've got to love a media outlet that's self-refuting.

ABC propaganda media triggered by something that hasn't happened. 🤡s — ScavinosShadow 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 (@ScavinosShadow) October 25, 2025

The point of that kind of media spin is to give Democrats another BS talking point, because they're serious "journalists" and definitely not propagandists for the DNC.

This was enough for ABC News to report yesterday that Trump was going to name the ballroom after himself.



This is our media. https://t.co/nF69XVBBdu pic.twitter.com/zwz5l0cvio — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 25, 2025

Legacy media is dead and it was self-inflicted.

Maybe Trump should name the ballroom after Obama just to make Dems so conflicted their heads explode, and then change the name a few days later.

