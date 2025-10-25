Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Gambit: Vote for Me, Bigots, or Wear the Islamophobe...
Ghost of Yotei Is Not Woke and Is Excellent: A Review

ABC News' Post About What Trump 'Will Likely Name His New $300 Million WH Ballroom' vs. Story Headline

Doug P. | 3:35 PM on October 25, 2025
Journalism meme

When it comes to President Trump's East Wing renovation and the new ballroom that will soon be constructed, ABC News is doing their share of the heavy lifting when it comes to spinning the project in their stories. That heavy lifting includes satellite analyses like they're trying to find Bin Laden in Zero Dark Thirty, except instead ABC's searching for narrative material for the Democrats:

Too bad they can't use that satellite to search for what objective journalism looks like.

But ABC has already moved to a slightly different narrative on the same topic, and that's what the new White House ballroom might be called:

Is that so?

Well, not really if you read... the story ABC linked in that post: 

You've got to love a media outlet that's self-refuting. 

The point of that kind of media spin is to give Democrats another BS talking point, because they're serious "journalists" and definitely not propagandists for the DNC. 

Legacy media is dead and it was self-inflicted.

Maybe Trump should name the ballroom after Obama just to make Dems so conflicted their heads explode, and then change the name a few days later. 

*****

