NY AG Who Campaigned on Jailing Trump Complains About Weaponized Justice System at Arraignment

Doug P. | 1:50 PM on October 24, 2025
Twitchy

New York Attorney General Letitia James was arraigned today in Virginia after a grand jury charged her with mortgage fraud. 

James isn't happy because she only intended this to apply to Donald Trump:

D'OH! That aged wonderfully.

Let's start by reminding everybody what James promised she would do if New Yorkers elected her as the state's Attorney General, which was to go after "illegitimate president" Donald Trump and his family for... whatever she could come up with (even if she had to make up stuff): 


Fast forward to today, and after James' arraignment there was a display of projection so hot you could roast marshmallows over it:

James is almost like the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme (along with many of her Democrat colleagues in anti-Trump lawfare). 

Self-awareness isn't exactly a Letitia James strong suit. 

Yep, that's the same one!

Perfect.

Hopefully during the trial the prosecution gets a chance to show Letitia James the above video of Letitia James just for fun. 

*****

