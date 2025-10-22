Gavin Newsom Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake in Rush to Slam Trump Over WH East Wing Remodel

President Trump's East Wing renovation has given the Democrats an opportunity for a disingenuousness two-fer: The Dems always "forget" to mention that the construction is being privately funded, and they're also pretending that White House renovations are almost unprecedented in the nation's history.

Because California Gov. Gavin Newsom often is told "you should sit this one out" but refuses to do so, he had this take on the East Wing tear down and eventual reconstruction that will result in a new ballroom:

Donald Trump doesn’t want you to see this picture.



He’s literally destroying the White House. pic.twitter.com/W63bLLwt82 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 22, 2025

Did Newsom really want to go here? Guess so.

If you know anything about the building and permitting process in California, it makes total sense Gavin Newsom doesn’t know what construction and renovation looks like. https://t.co/msXsBi0w3s — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 22, 2025

Excellent point. Doesn't Newsom have some reconstruction in his own state to worry about? He's obviously rather try and use Trump's WH remodel as a distraction.

Wait until people see what you did to California. https://t.co/AfLvSp8ToW — Mr. (@MrHistEdu) October 22, 2025

Gavin prefers total destruction from fires where he completely botched the prep and there was no water available. https://t.co/4avLwWyBxp pic.twitter.com/9cO3jXw5e5 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 22, 2025

As usual, Gavin, you should have decided to sit this one out.

Gavin Newsom doesn’t want you to see this post. https://t.co/uSUPQEh3bw — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 22, 2025

What Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) aren't showing people is the whole picture:

Literally destroying the *checks notes* driveway overhang next to the East Wing. pic.twitter.com/F6FcG1hzOA — Jim O'Kane (@TVDadsdotcom) October 22, 2025

Again, the Left has been whipped into a frenzy over something they wouldn't have known about if they hadn't been told to freak out about it. Newsom is of course happy to do his part.

