Shutting Down the Shutdown
Krystal Ball's Hypocrisy: Platner’s SS Tattoo Gets a Pass, Opponents’ Israel Support Label...
Virginia Vacancy: Ghazala Hashmi Keeps Chickening Out, So John Reid Held a Debate...
The Pain is the Point: Josh Shapiro Cutting SNAP While Claiming to Have...
Ooh, We Got a Tough Guy Here: Hakeem Jeffries Warns the Right to...
Mehdi Hasan's Epic Flop: Spouting Bogus Claims Muslims Built America in Spat with...
Bernie's Meltdown: Yells at Reporter, Cites Graham Platner's Military Tours to Dodge Tatto...
Cuomo’s Craven Escape Plan: Ditching NY for Florida to Dodge Mamdani’s Disastrous Rule
Chris Cuomo Appears to Call Out Former CNN Bud Don Lemon for Telling...
Off With Their Heads! Scott Jennings Says Dems Fear the ‘Guillotine’ If They...
Press Secretary Throw Down! Karine Jean-Pierre Makes the Mistake of Calling Karoline Leavi...
Dumb and Strummer: Jeff Daniels Disses Trump’s ‘Poop’ Video and Then Sonically Tortures...
JB Pritzker Laughably Claims Dems Are Against Open Borders and Then Pushes Amnesty...

Gavin Newsom Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake in Rush to Slam Trump Over WH East Wing Remodel

Doug P. | 9:20 AM on October 22, 2025
President Trump's East Wing renovation has given the Democrats an opportunity for a disingenuousness two-fer: The Dems always "forget" to mention that the construction is being privately funded, and they're also pretending that White House renovations are almost unprecedented in the nation's history. 

Because California Gov. Gavin Newsom often is told "you should sit this one out" but refuses to do so, he had this take on the East Wing tear down and eventual reconstruction that will result in a new ballroom: 

Did Newsom really want to go here? Guess so.

Excellent point. Doesn't Newsom have some reconstruction in his own state to worry about? He's obviously rather try and use Trump's WH remodel as a distraction. 

Ooh, We Got a Tough Guy Here: Hakeem Jeffries Warns the Right to 'Watch How You Talk About Me'
Grateful Calvin
As usual, Gavin, you should have decided to sit this one out.

What Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) aren't showing people is the whole picture:

Again, the Left has been whipped into a frenzy over something they wouldn't have known about if they hadn't been told to freak out about it. Newsom is of course happy to do his part. 

Ooh, We Got a Tough Guy Here: Hakeem Jeffries Warns the Right to 'Watch How You Talk About Me'
Grateful Calvin
Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler
Brett T.
WH Lets Chuck Schumer Know Nobody's Buying His Blame Game (and Uses CNN and Michael Scott to Do It)
Doug P.
Virginia Vacancy: Ghazala Hashmi Keeps Chickening Out, So John Reid Held a Debate Without Her
Grateful Calvin
Krystal Ball's Hypocrisy: Platner’s SS Tattoo Gets a Pass, Opponents’ Israel Support Labeled Genocide
justmindy
The Pain is the Point: Josh Shapiro Cutting SNAP While Claiming to Have Eleven Billion in Surplus Funds
Eric V.

Advertisement