Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File

Last night, Maria Shriver took to Twitter to share about her 'heartsickness' over the remodel of the East Wing of the White House. It was all very dramatic. 

Maria was heartsick and infuriated. What a combo! Poor lady. Thankfully, Salena Zito was ready to swoop in and remind Maria about some of her own family history.

Well, look right there! It's clips of the Media praising Jackie Kennedy's White House remodel. The press could not get enough. Yes, the same Jackie Kennedy who is Maria's Aunt.  

Particularly, when Maria's Aunt also did remodeling, but Maria wasn't sick to her heart back then about it. 

They like them when they have a (D) after their names. 

It's almost like kitchens and spaces have to be updated over the years to stay functional for events. What a concept!

How times change

They would never do that with Melania. The bias is incredible. 

