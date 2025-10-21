Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite

Last night, Maria Shriver took to Twitter to share about her 'heartsickness' over the remodel of the East Wing of the White House. It was all very dramatic.

Advertisement

This breaks my heart and it infuriates me. Hundreds of millions of dollars to build a new ballroom. Good god. https://t.co/zWH6H7pOIC — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 20, 2025

Maria was heartsick and infuriated. What a combo! Poor lady. Thankfully, Salena Zito was ready to swoop in and remind Maria about some of her own family history.

Media was so enthralled with Jackie Kennedy's White House restoration they televised it; per the @JFKLibraryFdn archives.

"Mrs. Kennedy's White House restoration receiving lavish attention from the media" https://t.co/0dR2Mnady7

Please try to know US History better https://t.co/RJuNbRGVSa pic.twitter.com/pd5HPFB2Sz — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 21, 2025

Well, look right there! It's clips of the Media praising Jackie Kennedy's White House remodel. The press could not get enough. Yes, the same Jackie Kennedy who is Maria's Aunt.

I am guessing the Ds have found another hysteria talking point, now that he No Kings party has flopped. It's a guess, because I do not understand why all their drama about this. https://t.co/jsg5yWrPkM — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 21, 2025

Particularly, when Maria's Aunt also did remodeling, but Maria wasn't sick to her heart back then about it.

Maria forgot this. 👇

And President Kennedy didn’t pay for it. Taxpayers did it. https://t.co/rW31v16lr1 — Cigana🇺🇸 (@Cigana281370) October 21, 2025

Thank you President Trump for finally fixing up the old whitehouse. Ignorant people do not know the history of upgrades and thank you for Not using taxpayer money! https://t.co/u8EtpHB0jw — Darla m (@debjourn) October 21, 2025

The media actually adores imperial presidencies.



As long as they’re the right kind of imperial presidencies.😉 https://t.co/Tms5dH8eig — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) October 21, 2025

They like them when they have a (D) after their names.

@mariashriver you are a hypocrite; not only did you roll over while your husband cheated, you are pretending your family's remodeling of the white House is virtuous! https://t.co/h7twywJUXv — katfishsas (@katfishsas) October 21, 2025

@mariashriver the staff is going to be elated, if not relieved that they will have the kitchen & logistic theater to support elaborate functions.

It’s not $$ out of your pocket or tax payer’s pockets. Your performative outrage is pathetic. https://t.co/XPb47jsZkp — sher.gj (@gjsher) October 21, 2025

Advertisement

It's almost like kitchens and spaces have to be updated over the years to stay functional for events. What a concept!

Didn't Jackie Kennedy want a ballroom? But it never came to be because her husband was assassinated? — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) October 21, 2025

Yup — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 21, 2025

They gave her a special Emmy Award. pic.twitter.com/KT2AvHQ2jW — Double J sometimes Jsquared (@jsquaredftl) October 21, 2025

How times change

A Tour of the White House with Mrs. John F. Kennedy was telecast by both CBS and NBC on Feb 14, 1962. It features the fawning CBS correspondent Charles Collingwood trailing after the First Lady and marveling at her interior decorating. — Thomas Doherty (@TomDohertyfilm) October 21, 2025

They would never do that with Melania. The bias is incredible.

.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.